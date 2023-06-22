How Long To Beat Fire Emblem Engage

The role-playing design of Fire Emblem Engage makes it obvious that you are going to invest a lot of time in

Similar to all role-playing games as well as the previous installments in the franchise, Fire Emblem Engage has a lot to offer in terms of content and story. You are going to need a lot of time to beat all that the game has to offer.

Take note that your chosen difficulty is the first factor that affects your completion pace. Playing on a higher difficulty level is going to make battles more challenging. You are going to probably need to take more time to get your units ready.

Also, switching to better and more powerful heroes is going to cut down battle times. This is another factor that will help you beat the game faster.

The following guide will go into more detail on how much time it takes to beat Fire Emblem Engage.

How much time it takes to beat Fire Emblem Engage

The number of hours you need to invest depends on how much of the game you want to complete.

Main story playthrough

There are a total of 26 chapters to beat in Fire Emblem Engage. If you are only looking to beat the main story without completing all of the side and optional objectives, it will take around 35 to 50 hours in total.

The overall time will depend on your chosen difficulty as well. If you are playing on Classic, for example, you will be playing with Permadeath enabled which is going to naturally increase your playtime.

Speedrunning

You can cut the overall time to around 25 to 28 hours by speed-running through the main story. This would include skipping the cut scenes, side quests, and other content. You will not be able to enjoy the story but will be able to finish the game a lot quicker.

100 percent completion

If you are looking to do a 100 percent completion playthrough to unlock all achievements in Fire Emblem Engage, be ready to put in more than 80 hours. This includes finishing all levels of the Tower of Trials and other optional content like Paralogues.

Tips to beat Fire Emblem Engage Faster