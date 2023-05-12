Among the various minigames and side activities on Somniel, Fortune Telling is the most interesting and weirdest one. While on the surface all that fortune telling in Fire Emblem Engage seems to do is show you cool tarot cards, there is a hidden mechanic at play that a lot of players might not be familiar with.

That is why we have prepared this guide to go over everything related to fortune telling in Fire Emblem Engage and explain how you can unlock this feature to gain benefits in combat.

How to unlock Fortune Telling

The fortune telling and tarot card reading feature in FE Engage is unlocked after Chapter 15: Dancer in the Ruins. As part of this chapter, you will recruit Seadall to your party and this will unlock the Fortune Teller on Somniel. Keep in mind that Seadall is an optional character so if you miss the chance to recruit him, you will not unlock fortune telling for your current playthrough.

Once the chapter is completed, the next time you are on Somniel you will get the notification that Fortune Telling is available. The Fortune Teller, Seadall, himself is located on the eastern side of Somniel, near the Flea Market.

How to use Fortune Teller in Fire Emblem Engage

As we mentioned before, on the surface fortune telling doesn’t seem to have any impact in Fire Emblem Engage besides showing you cool tarot cards. However, that is not true as there is a hidden system at play that can be a great way to farm support levels in FE Engage.

In order to use the fortune teller, simply go talk to Seadall and then select any character whose fortune you wish to see. Seadall will show one tarot card per character, free of cost. Keep in mind that fortune telling in FE Engage can only be accessed at night time. If it is currently day time, you need to sleep in your bed to pass the time.

On top of that, you can only check the fortune of each character only once between battles. So make sure you return to the fortune teller after every battle and don’t miss out on the opportunity.

He will also mention a random character, which the character whose fortune is being told, dreams about. This is the vital information you need to keep in mind.

Keeping this in mind, when next you are in a battle, if you pair those two characters together, they will gain some bonus support points. For example, if according to fortune telling, Jean dreams of Celica, pairing these two in combat will improve their support rank with each other.