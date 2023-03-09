Fire Emblem Engage Farmyard Guide: How To Adopt Animals

There are a number of animals that you can adopt and bring to your farmyard to get various ingredients and items in Fire Emblem Engage.

There are a total of 24 animals that can be raised on your home base, the Somniel. Each of these 24 animals provides you with specific ingredients that can enhance either your cooking recipes or your weapons, however, only five of these animals can be grazed at a time.

Somniel becomes available to you after Chapter 4 and so does the Farmyard where you can bring your adopted animals from the battlefield. These animals can be of great service to you but first, you need to know how to adopt them.

Fire Emblem Engage animal adoption requirements explained

After finishing a battle in FE engage, you can roam the battlefield and look for orange dots on the mini-map. These orange dots represent the animals that can be adopted and brought to your barn and Farmyard in Somniel.

Adopting an animal in Fire Emblem Engage is a piece of cake as you just have to press A upon encountering an Animal and then choose Yes when asked about adopting it. Animals are region specific so adopting some of them requires you to donate a certain amount of gold to a specific country while others have no such requirement.

After you have adopted an animal, it automatically appears in your Somniel Farmyard or Somniel Barn. At any instant, your Somniel Farmyard has the capacity to graze 5 animals simultaneously and employ them to produce a particular crafting item or an ingredient.

There is no need to worry, as the rest of your animals are kept in the Somniel Barn and can be switched to the Fire Emblem Engage farmyard at any time you wish them to.

You should adopt as many animals as you encounter because there is no limit to the adoption number and they can come in handy anytime you need a specific ingredient or a crafting item.

While this is a convenient advantage of having animals, it is not all they can be used for. You are also allowed to interact with your farm animals and pet those adorable creatures.

All the animals in Fire Emblem Engage are tabulated below with their regions, drops, and locations.

Fire Emblem Engage animals list and their ingredients

Below are all the animals that you can raise in your farmyard. You will also get to know what ingredients they provide, in which region they can be found, and more.