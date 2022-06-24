Fire Emblem Echoes Sacred Springs Guide

In Fire Emblem Echoes, Sacred Springs are used to permanently boost the stats of your units. You will find them in the Dungeons; the only downside is that you can’t use them more than 2-3 times. This guide will cover how you can use Sacred Springs and their locations so you dont waste any chance you get to use them.

How to Use Sacred Springs in Fire Emblem Echoes

Using Sacred Springs is as simple as drinking the water once you find them. Each of these Springs can boost one of your stat. You have to use these springs wisely to increase the strength of your best units.

You can use these Sacred Springs only 2-3 times, so you have to make a strategy while using them. Ensure you are utilizing every chance properly and boosting the stats of your best unit.

However, don’t worry about things like Fatigue, experience, and skill stats. They can be boosted whenever you want by visiting the Sacred Springs in Area 6 of Duma Temple and Area 2 of Duma Tower.

Fire Emblem Echoes Who To Use Sacred Springs On

When using the Sacred Springs on some units, things can get quite confusing for you as you only get limited uses. You should make a proper plan, decide which unit you will use the most, and boost its stats accordingly.

Like you can give the water of Defense to the Pegasus Knight, and after that, when you equip this unit with the Shield, they get transformed into a flying unit that can take hits from the archers. You will make this unit able to move freely around most parts of the game map.

You can do the same things if you boost the speed stat of Mercenaries. It completely depends on you, as you have to plan the unit you want to use the Sacred Springs on according to your game plan.

Fire Emblem Echoes Sacred Springs Locations

In the early dungeons of Fire Emblem Echoes, you will find Sacred Springs close to the Mila Shrine, but as you progress in Fire Emblem Echoes and get to the later dungeons, they will be scattered. Below you will find the location of all Sacred Springs that you can find in Fire Emblem Echoes, along with the other details.

Sacred Spring #1

Location : Sacred Springs, Thieves’ Shrine

Number of Uses : 3

The left sacred spring provides Speed, and the right one provides HP.

Sacred Spring #2

Location : Sacred Springs, Deliverance HQ

Number of Uses : 3

The left sacred spring boost Defense, and the right spring boost Attack.

Sacred Spring #3

Location : Passageway, Priory

Number of Uses : 3

The left sacred spring boost Speed, and the right spring boost Attack.

Sacred Spring #4

Location : Area 2, Sea Shrine

Number of Uses : 3

The left sacred spring boost Resistance, and the right spring boost Experience.

Sacred Spring #5

Location : Sacred Springs, Sea Shrine

Number of Uses : 3

The left sacred spring boost Skill, and the right spring boost HP.

Sacred Spring #6

Location : Sacred Springs, Dragon Shrine

Number of Uses : 3

Both the sacred springs in the area increase Resurrection.

Sacred Spring #7

Location : Area 1, Forest Shrine

Number of Uses : 2

The left sacred spring in the area boosts Resistance while the right one has no use.

Sacred Spring #8

Location : Sacred Springs, Forest Shrine

Number of Uses : 3

The left sacred spring boost HP and the right spring boost Experience.

Sacred Spring #9

Location : Passageway, Temple of Mila

Number of Uses : 2

The left sacred spring boost Experience and the right spring boost Attack.

Sacred Spring #10

Location : Area 4, Fear Shrine

Number of Uses : 3

Both the sacred springs in the area increase Resurrection.

Sacred Spring #11

Location : Sacred Springs, Fear Shrine

Number of Uses : 3

The left sacred spring boost Speed, and the right spring boost Luck.

Sacred Spring #12

Location : Area 1, Secret Shrine

Number of Uses : 3

Both the sacred springs in the area increase Defense.

Sacred Spring #13

Location : Sacred Springs, Secret Shrine

Number of Uses : 3

Both the sacred springs in the area increase Resurrection.

Sacred Spring #14

Location : Lost Woods

Number of Uses : 3

The right sacred spring boosts Defense while the left spring has no use.

Sacred Spring #15

Location : Area 1, Tower of Duma

Number of Uses : 2

The left sacred spring boosts Speed while the right spring boosts Luck.

Sacred Spring #16

Location : Area 2, Tower of Duma

Number of Uses : Infinite

The left sacred spring recovers the character from Fatigue while the right spring boosts Skill.

Sacred Spring #17

Location : Area 3, Tower of Duma

Number of Uses : 2

The left sacred spring boosts HP while the right spring has no use.

Sacred Spring #18

Location : Area 4, Tower of Duma

Number of Uses : 2

The left sacred spring boosts Attack while the right spring boosts Defense.

Sacred Spring #19

Location : Area 6, Temple of Duma

Number of Uses : 2, Infinite

The left sacred spring recovers the character from Fatigue while the right spring boosts the experience.

Sacred Spring #20

Location : Area B3, Labyrinth of Thabes

Number of Uses : 3

The left spring boosts Skill while the right spring boosts Luck.

Sacred Spring #21

Location : Area B4, Labyrinth of Thabes

Number of Uses : 3

The left spring boosts Attack while the right spring boosts Speed.

Sacred Spring #22

Location : Area B6, Labyrinth of Thabes

Number of Uses : 3

The left spring boosts HP while the right spring boosts Defense.

Sacred Spring #23

Location : Area B9, Labyrinth of Thabes

Number of Uses : 2

The left spring boosts Speed while the right spring boosts Resistance.