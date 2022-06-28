How to Manage Inventory in Fire Emblem Echoes

Fire Emblem Echoes combines the gameplay elements of previous Fire Emblem games and Gaiden in addition to some new changes such as Dungeons and a modified inventory system. In this guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about the game’s inventory system, changes made to the Inventory System, and how to manage your inventory in Fire Emblem Echoes.

Understanding Inventory System in Fire Emblem Echoes

The inventory system of Fire Emblem Echoes is similar to the other series games; however, few restrictions have been imposed on the player. The game still has a Convoy that follows the players and lets them store items such as consumables and battle gear.

However, unlike earlier FE games, there is no longer the concept of 5 spaces. In Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia, each unit in the game can only carry a single item into the battle.

This change restricted the decision-making skill of the player. They need to prepare a strategy with limited resources in their hands. It is important to note that a unit’s Primary Weapon does not take this slot.

If you want a Healing Item with you as you head into the battle, you cannot have special items such as Leather Shields, Gold Daggers, etc. Carrying offensive and defensive battle items results in no healing substances. Keep all these things in mind as you plan ahead.

I recommend putting some extra thought into it and choosing carefully! If you have a Healer at your disposal, try to take the maximum advantage of it by taking weapons into the battle.

How to Manage Inventory

Managing your inventory in Fire Emblem Echoes is as simple as it can get! I recommend managing your inventory right before the start of a battle as “Victory comes by being prepared.” In the battle, if an essential item to control the game is missing, the enemy faction will surely dominate and overpower.

Manage the inventory by using the menu on the upper-left corner of the screen. Use the d-pad buttons to sort all the available items in the Convoy.

Now all that remains is to select your desired item and equip it in the list on the right-hand side using the A button of the DS or 3DS. This is everything that you need to do to equip your desired item in Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia. If you have any further questions, you can let us know.