Fire Emblem Echoes Deen or Sonya?

Both Sonya and Deen appear during the third chapter of Fire Emblem Echoes, but you can only recruit one of them. Both of them bring something unique to the party, and both of them have their advantages and disadvantages. In this guide, we have detailed whether you should choose Deen or Sonya in Fire Emblem Echoes and the reasons.

To help make this decision a lot simpler for you, we have detailed everything you need to know about both of these characters, including their strengths and weaknesses in this guide.

Choosing Deen or Sony in Fire Emblem Echoes

One of the first and most important things to note is that Sonya’s growth potential is immense compared to Deen. Even though Deen belongs to the Swordsman class, Sonya is a slightly better option. By the end of Chapter #3, you should have more Swordsmen apart from Deen, due to which I recommend Sonya.

Bringing one more swordsman to your squad is certainly not as advantageous as bringing another mage. We advise Sonya as the significantly better choice because Mages are frequently one of the more adaptable classes in the game.

Her incredible spell range allows her to dish out a consistent amount of damage from the backline. That is something you cannot undermine in Shadows of Valentia. In addition, she earns an incredible amount of XP during the battle.

I also recommend investing in Recovery Spells whenever you decide to change her class. If you are comfortable with Deen, then, by all means, I find Sonya to be a better player.

Last but not the least, in addition to her incredible growth potential, she also wields Excalibur, which is incredibly strong in FEE: Shadows of Valentia.

With this information, it should now be a lot easier for you to choose between Deen or Sonya in Fire Emblem Echoes.