Final Fantasy XV Greyshire Glacial Grotto Dungeon Guide – Location, Boss Battle Tips, Loot

Final Fantasy XV Greyshire Glacial Grotto Dungeon one of the dungeons you will come across in the game. Once again, you will have to defeat a number of different enemies to take the loot and complete your objective.

Final Fantasy XV Greyshire Glacial Grotto Dungeon

Following guide will discuss Final Fantasy XV Greyshire Glacial Grotto Dungeon and how to complete it.

Greyshire Glacial Grotto

Region: Cleigne

Location: This one is a part of a main quest and we recommend being level 19 at least before going in. Go to the Burbost Souvenir Emporium Outpost move down the stairs, pass the Shieldhears. Go past the waterfall to enter the dungeon.

Loot: Armiger

This one is an ice dungeon with many slides, narrow and alternative paths. At the entrance of the dungeon you will get a Fossil Shell. You will also come face to face with a bunch of level 14 Flans. Kill them and move toward slope to drop down into the lower level. Here, you will come to face level 13 Imps that can deal poison damage.

Follow the path and go up to find a Rusted Bit before going down another slope to reach Arachne. Many tarantulas spawn in this location so make sure you are ready. Use lightning magic to take down these enemies. Absorb the Ice Energy and grab the Hi-Potion nearby once you take out the enemies.

Fall from the slide and locate the small ledge to the right. Keep to the right to find a Friendship Band and also absorb the Fire Energy. There are more imps in the area and keep moving. From the location of the Fire Energy, go to the bridge and kill the Arachne. You will also come across a Lighting Source after crossing the stone bridge.

There is a Ronin in this location, kill it and locate a ledge nearby. Crossing the bridge will take you to the final boss.

The final boss is the Mindflayer and not one but three of them in the same area. It is best to focus on one at a time and pick them off. Killing the boss gives you access to a tomb that has an Arminger Sword.