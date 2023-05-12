Final Fantasy XV Elemency Guide – Spells Crafting Tips, Best Spells, How to Craft

Final Fantasy XV Elemency Guide to help you learn about crafting spells, best spells, and crafting tips to run magic builds in the game.

Spells in FFXV are employed as consumables and are equipped in a weapon slot. Every crafted spell is elemental, meaning that it requires one unit of energy from Fire, Lightning, or Ice.

Not available through spells, but Light and Dark are also elements. Light is available via Light-elemental weapons whereas Dark is only available to some specific enemies. Spells are potent, especially in the early game, because there is no damage drop based on range.

You must, however, wait for 30 seconds between successive spells. A casted spell also affects the area surrounding a target that deals secondary damage to enemies and allies alike.

For more help on Final Fantasy XV, read out our Weapons Locations Guide, Treasures Locations Guide, and Ascension Grid Guide.

Final Fantasy XV Elemency Guide

In our Final Fantasy XV Elemency Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about magic, casting spells, and elements in the game.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How to Craft Spells

Spells are crafted in the Elemency Menu. Firstly, select the elemental energy that you want to use. To craft a spell, you can use anything between a single unit of an elemental energy to 99 of all three. Secondly, you can also add 1-99 units of different items called ‘catalysts’ which add various effects to the crafted spell.

For instance, with different catalysts, you can achieve effects like no cooldown between 2 successive spells, healing effects while dealing damage to enemies, and more. Anyway, once you are done, craft the spell which should yield three copies of the spell.

Remember that this amount can be increased by using certain catalysts and Bonuspell abilities. In order to craft a spell, you need to equip it as a Primary Arm for Noctis or a Secondary Arm for party members.

Magic Flasks

These basically allow you to store magical spells. If you want to have as many spells in your arsenal as possible, you should definitely consider getting your hands on Magic Flasks.

A single flask can hold 99 copies of a single spell. Keeping this mind, you can have a decent array of spells at your disposal with only a handful of flasks. This is something you need to keep in mind if you want to run a sorcerer build and want to have maximum available spells at your disposal.

Gathering Elements

As mentioned earlier, spells require Fire, Lightning, or Ice. You can gather these elements from deposits located in dungeons, near havens, and other areas. Mostly, a deposit grants around 33 units of energy.

Alternatively, there are some weapons which allow you to drain elemental energy from fallen enemies. You can further enhance this ability by unlocking the Elemagnetism Ascension. What you basically need to do is to remember what type of elemental energy you get from a particular enemy and then farm it whenever you run out of it.

Catalyst Effects

As mentioned earlier, catalysts are items which when added to a spell grants it with extra bonuses. Adding a catalyst to a spell increases its ‘effect level’ which is further boosted by the number of catalysts used.

This section of the guide details all the different effects which you can achieve by adding catalysts to your spells:

HealCast

This allows you to heal yourself while damaging the enemy at the same time.

DualCast

This allows you to cast a spell two times without any cooldown.

TriCast

This allows you to cast a spell three times without any cooldown.

QuadCast

This allows you to cast a spell four times without any cooldown.

QuintCast

This allows you to cast a spell five times without any cooldown.

VenomCast

This allows you to poison enemy in addition to your normal elemental damage.

StopCast

This allows you to freeze enemies in their positions in addition to normal elemental damage.

KillCast

This allows you to instantly kill some of the enemies in the game.

FailCast

This allows you to miss a spell – if you are feeling up for a challenge.

CurseCast

This allows you to have enervation power in your elemental spells.

ExperiCast

This allows the caster to receive free EXP for casting a spell.

BlastCast

This makes both the target and the caster to receive damage from the spell.

FreeCast

The final catalyst basically allows you to cast without consuming a spell.

PowerCast

This allows you to cast a spell with increased intensity without losing out on range.

BlastCast

This basically deals significant amount of damage to both the target and the caster.

MarxiCast

This basically is the ultimate elemental spell and deals massive amount of damage.

Spell Power

The power of spell is basically determined by the number of elemental energy units used to create it. For instance, two Fire spells created with 4 and 99 units have power of 4 and 99.

If you combine two different elements, the spell gets all power from the primary elements and half from the secondary spell. When it comes to elements, Fire always prevails Ice and Ice always prevails Lightning.

Therefore, if you create a spell with 10 units of Fire and 20 units of Lightning, it will create a Fire spell with 20 power. A catalyst can also increase a spell in addition to Powercraft abilities in the Ascension Tree. With everything considered, here is a formula you can use to calculate power of a spell:

Power = Primary Element Units + Secondary Element Units / 2 + Catalyst’s Power Value * Number of Catalysts + Powercraft Bonus

Spells Tiers

A spell’s tier changes when it manages to pass a specific threshold. These thresholds are basically 100 and 200. A tier-2 spell has ‘-ra’ suffix and a tier-3 spell has ‘-ga’ suffix.

A high tiered spell basically increases its area-of-effect which is something you need to keep in mind if you have party members standing close to the targeted area. Here is a general overview of all 3 tiers.

Tier 1

Fire – 1 to 99 – Fire

Ice – 1 to 99 – Blizzard

Lightning – 1 to 99 – Thunder

Tier 2

Fire – 100 to 199 – Fira

Ice – 100 to 199 – Blizzara

Lightning – 100 to 199 – Thundara

Tier 3

Fire – 200+ – Firaga

Ice – 200+ – Blizzaga

Lightning – 200+ – Thundaga

This is all we have on our Final Fantasy XV Elemency Guide. Is there anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments!