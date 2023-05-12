Final Fantasy 7 Remake Weapon Upgrades Guide

While the vast majority of the gameplay frameworks from the original title are as yet intact here, Square Enix has made a couple of changes and increments in FF7 Remake. In this guide, we will go over the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Weapon Upgrades in detail.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Weapon Upgrades

Weapons can be upgraded to get new skills while using them in battle. You can upgrade weapons by going into the menu and choosing Upgrade Weapons.

Skill Points

Skill Points (SP) are used while upgrading weapons. These are obtained every time a character levels up.

Skill Points are required to open nodes for your weapon upgrades. Skill Points are rewarded after certain numbers of battles to each character.

So when you gather good numbers of skill points, it’s a great opportunity to upgrade your weapons. You can likewise pick up SP in Final Fantasy VII Remake by spending Moogle Medals.

Weapon Abilities

Each weapon in Final Fantasy VII Remake has its separate ability. As you see the Cloud’s Iron Sword accompanies the Triple Slash ability and the Buster Sword accompanies the Focused Thrust ability.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You’ll have to have a particular weapon equipped so as to utilize the unique ability. In any case, the more you utilize that ability in battle, the more proficiency you will pick up with it.

Upgrading Weapons

You can select the weapon from the upgrade weapon menu to upgrade it. This will open up the weapon core screen, permitting you to pick abilities you want to open utilizing your available Skill points(SP).

Getting Skills of a weapon’s core opens sub-centers that permit you to get all the more powerful abilities and even extra materia slots.

The List of Weapons after Upgrade is as follow:

Cloud’s Weapons

Buster Sword

Ability Focused Thrust Buster Sword Core Attack Power +5 Magic Attack Power +5 Max HP +100 Punisher Mode Strong Attack Damage 5% Boost Buster Sword Sub-Core I Attack Power +8 Magic Attack Power +8 Defense +5 Magic Defense +5 Buster Sword Sub-Core II Attack Power +8 Magic Attack Power +8 Max HP +150 Max MP +6 MP Regeneration 10% Boost New Materia Slot Buster Sword Sub-Core III Attack Power +16 Magic Attack Power +16 Defense +6 Magic Defense +6 Max HP +150 New Materia Slot

Iron Blade

Ability Triple Slash Iron Blade Core Defense +5 Max HP +150 Physical Damage Reduction 10% when Guarding Punisher Mode Counter Damage 5% Boost Iron Blade Sub-Core I Attack Power +6 Magic Attack Power +6 Magic Attack Power +5 with High HP Physical Defense with High HP Iron Blade Sub-Core II Attack Power +8 Magic Attack Power +6 Magic Attack Power +6 Max HP +200 Limit Break 5% Boost with Low HP Self Healing 50% Boost with Low HP Iron Blade Sub-Core III Attack Power +12 Magic Attack Power +8 Magic Attack Power +8 Defense +8 Trade-Off New Materia Slot

Nail Bat

Nail Bat Core Max HP +200 Max HP +200 Luck +5 Critical Hit Rate 10% Boost Critical Hit Damage 25% Boost Nail Bat Sub-Core I Attack Damage 5% Boost Critical Hit Rate 50% Boost with Low HP New Materia Slot New Materia Slot New Materia Slot Nail Bat Sub-Core II Max HP +200 Debuff Resistance +5 Physical Defense +10 with Low HP Magic Defense +10 with Low HP Crippling Damage 10% Boost Weapon Ability Critical Hit Rat 10% Boost

Hardedge

Ability Infinity’s End Hardedge Core Attack Power +4 Attack Power +4 Magic Attack Power +4 Buff Duration 10% Boost Hardedge Sub-Core I Attack Damage 5% Boost Aerial Attack Damage 5% Boost Punisher Mode Strong Attack Damage 5% Boost Crippling Damage 10% Boost Hardedge Sub-Core II Attack Power +8 Attack Power +8 Attack Power +8 Magic Attack Power +5 Stagger Siphon

Tifa’s Weapons

Leather Gloves

Ability Divekick Leather Gloves Core Attack Power +5 Speed +5 Max HP +100 Max MP +5 Leather Gloves Sub-Core I Attack Power +5 Max HP +150 Unbridled Strength Damage 10% Boost New Materia Slot Leather Gloves Sub-Core II Attack Power +10 Magic Attack Power +10 Max HP +200 Max MP +8 Speed +5 Limit Break Damage 5% Boost

Metal Knuckles

Ability Overpower Metal Knuckles Sub-Core Attack Power +4 Attack Power +4 Attack Power +4 Speed +3 Metal Knuckles Sub-Core I Attack Damage 5% Boost Aerial Attack Damage 5% Boost Buff Duration 10% Boost Rear Assault 10% Boost Metal Knuckles Sub-Core II Attack Power +8 Attack Power +8 Attack Power +8 Magic Attack Power +5 Speed +4 New Materia Slot

Sonic Strikes

Ability Focused Strike Sonic Strikers Core Attack Power +6 Magic Attack Power +5 Speed +5 Max MP +6 Sonic Strikers Sub-Core I Fire Damage 5% Boost Ice Damage 5% Boost Lightning Damage 5% Boost Wind Damage 5% Boost Buff Duration 10% Boost Inflicted Debuff Duration 10% Boost Sonic Strikers Sub-Core II Attack Power +8 Magic Attack Power +5 Speed +5 Max MP +6 Elemental Materia Damage 10% Boost Debuff Resistance +5

Barrett

Gattling Gun

Ability Focused Shot Gatling Gun Sword Core Attack Power +5 Magic Attack Power +5 Max HP +100 New Materia Slot Gatling Gun Sub-Core I Attack Power +5 Magic Attack Power +5 Defense +4 Magic Defense +4 Max HP +100 New Materia Slot Gatling Gun Sub-Core II Attack Power +8 Magic Attack Power +8 Max HP +150 Max MP +5 Overcharge Damage 10% Boost New Materia Slot Connection

Light Machine Gun

Ability Lifesaver Light Machine Gun Core Magic Attack Power +6 Defense +5 Max HP +150 New Materia Slot Light Machine Gun Sub-Core I Attack Damage 5% Boost Physical Damage Reduction 10% when Guarding Buff Duration 10% Boost Debuff Resistance +5 Light Machine GunSub-Core II Attack Power +6 Magic Attack Power +6 Defense +8 Max HP +200 Magic Attack Power +5 with High HP Physical Defense +5 with High HP

Aerith

Guard Stick

Ability Arcane Ward Guard Stick Core Magic Attack Power +12 Defense +7 Magic Defense +7 Max HP +150 Max MP +8 Guard Stick Sub-Core I Attack Damage 5% Boost Tempest Damage 5% Boost Physical Damage Reduction 10% when Guarding Magic Damage Reduction 10% when Guarding New Materia Slot

Silver Staff