Final Fantasy 7 Remake Weapon Upgrades Guide

While the vast majority of the gameplay frameworks from the original title are as yet intact here, Square Enix has made a couple of changes and increments in FF7 Remake. In this guide, we will go over the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Weapon Upgrades in detail.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Weapon Upgrades
Weapons can be upgraded to get new skills while using them in battle. You can upgrade weapons by going into the menu and choosing Upgrade Weapons.
Skill Points
Skill Points (SP) are used while upgrading weapons. These are obtained every time a character levels up.
Skill Points are required to open nodes for your weapon upgrades. Skill Points are rewarded after certain numbers of battles to each character.
So when you gather good numbers of skill points, it’s a great opportunity to upgrade your weapons. You can likewise pick up SP in Final Fantasy VII Remake by spending Moogle Medals.
Weapon Abilities
Each weapon in Final Fantasy VII Remake has its separate ability. As you see the Cloud’s Iron Sword accompanies the Triple Slash ability and the Buster Sword accompanies the Focused Thrust ability.
You’ll have to have a particular weapon equipped so as to utilize the unique ability. In any case, the more you utilize that ability in battle, the more proficiency you will pick up with it.
Upgrading Weapons
You can select the weapon from the upgrade weapon menu to upgrade it. This will open up the weapon core screen, permitting you to pick abilities you want to open utilizing your available Skill points(SP).
Getting Skills of a weapon’s core opens sub-centers that permit you to get all the more powerful abilities and even extra materia slots.
The List of Weapons after Upgrade is as follow:
Cloud’s Weapons
Buster Sword
|Ability
|Focused Thrust
|Buster Sword Core
|
Attack Power +5
Magic Attack Power +5
Max HP +100
Punisher Mode Strong Attack Damage 5% Boost
|Buster Sword Sub-Core I
|
Attack Power +8
Magic Attack Power +8
Defense +5
Magic Defense +5
|Buster Sword Sub-Core II
|
Attack Power +8
Magic Attack Power +8
Max HP +150
Max MP +6
MP Regeneration 10% Boost
New Materia Slot
|Buster Sword Sub-Core III
|
Attack Power +16
Magic Attack Power +16
Defense +6
Magic Defense +6
Max HP +150
New Materia Slot
Iron Blade
|Ability
|Triple Slash
|Iron Blade Core
|
Defense +5
Max HP +150
Physical Damage Reduction 10% when Guarding
Punisher Mode Counter Damage 5% Boost
|Iron Blade Sub-Core I
|
Attack Power +6
Magic Attack Power +6
Magic Attack Power +5 with High HP
Physical Defense with High HP
|Iron Blade Sub-Core II
|
Attack Power +8
Magic Attack Power +6
Magic Attack Power +6
Max HP +200
Limit Break 5% Boost with Low HP
Self Healing 50% Boost with Low HP
|Iron Blade Sub-Core III
|
Attack Power +12
Magic Attack Power +8
Magic Attack Power +8
Defense +8
Trade-Off
New Materia Slot
Nail Bat
|Nail Bat Core
|
Max HP +200
Max HP +200
Luck +5
Critical Hit Rate 10% Boost
Critical Hit Damage 25% Boost
|Nail Bat Sub-Core I
|
Attack Damage 5% Boost
Critical Hit Rate 50% Boost with Low HP
New Materia Slot
New Materia Slot
New Materia Slot
|Nail Bat Sub-Core II
|
Max HP +200
Debuff Resistance +5
Physical Defense +10 with Low HP
Magic Defense +10 with Low HP
Crippling Damage 10% Boost
Weapon Ability Critical Hit Rat 10% Boost
Hardedge
|Ability
|Infinity’s End
|Hardedge Core
|
Attack Power +4
Attack Power +4
Magic Attack Power +4
Buff Duration 10% Boost
|Hardedge Sub-Core I
|
Attack Damage 5% Boost
Aerial Attack Damage 5% Boost
Punisher Mode Strong Attack Damage 5% Boost
Crippling Damage 10% Boost
| Hardedge Sub-Core II
|
Attack Power +8
Attack Power +8
Attack Power +8
Magic Attack Power +5
Stagger Siphon
Tifa’s Weapons
Leather Gloves
|Ability
|Divekick
|Leather Gloves Core
|
Attack Power +5
Speed +5
Max HP +100
Max MP +5
|Leather Gloves Sub-Core I
|
Attack Power +5
Max HP +150
Unbridled Strength Damage 10% Boost
New Materia Slot
| Leather Gloves Sub-Core II
|
Attack Power +10
Magic Attack Power +10
Max HP +200
Max MP +8
Speed +5
Limit Break Damage 5% Boost
Metal Knuckles
|Ability
|Overpower
|Metal Knuckles Sub-Core
|
Attack Power +4
Attack Power +4
Attack Power +4
Speed +3
|Metal Knuckles Sub-Core I
|
Attack Damage 5% Boost
Aerial Attack Damage 5% Boost
Buff Duration 10% Boost
Rear Assault 10% Boost
| Metal Knuckles Sub-Core II
|
Attack Power +8
Attack Power +8
Attack Power +8
Magic Attack Power +5
Speed +4
New Materia Slot
Sonic Strikes
|Ability
|Focused Strike
|Sonic Strikers Core
|
Attack Power +6
Magic Attack Power +5
Speed +5
Max MP +6
|Sonic Strikers Sub-Core I
|
Fire Damage 5% Boost
Ice Damage 5% Boost
Lightning Damage 5% Boost
Wind Damage 5% Boost
Buff Duration 10% Boost
Inflicted Debuff Duration 10% Boost
|Sonic Strikers Sub-Core II
|
Attack Power +8
Magic Attack Power +5
Speed +5
Max MP +6
Elemental Materia Damage 10% Boost
Debuff Resistance +5
Barrett
Gattling Gun
|Ability
|Focused Shot
|Gatling Gun Sword Core
|
Attack Power +5
Magic Attack Power +5
Max HP +100
New Materia Slot
|Gatling Gun Sub-Core I
|
Attack Power +5
Magic Attack Power +5
Defense +4
Magic Defense +4
Max HP +100
New Materia Slot
|Gatling Gun Sub-Core II
|
Attack Power +8
Magic Attack Power +8
Max HP +150
Max MP +5
Overcharge Damage 10% Boost
New Materia Slot Connection
Light Machine Gun
|Ability
|Lifesaver
|Light Machine Gun Core
|
Magic Attack Power +6
Defense +5
Max HP +150
New Materia Slot
|Light Machine Gun Sub-Core I
|
Attack Damage 5% Boost
Physical Damage Reduction 10% when Guarding
Buff Duration 10% Boost
Debuff Resistance +5
|Light Machine GunSub-Core II
|
Attack Power +6
Magic Attack Power +6
Defense +8
Max HP +200
Magic Attack Power +5 with High HP
Physical Defense +5 with High HP
Aerith
Guard Stick
|Ability
|Arcane Ward
|Guard Stick Core
|
Magic Attack Power +12
Defense +7
Magic Defense +7
Max HP +150
Max MP +8
| Guard Stick Sub-Core I
|
Attack Damage 5% Boost
Tempest Damage 5% Boost
Physical Damage Reduction 10% when Guarding
Magic Damage Reduction 10% when Guarding
New Materia Slot
Silver Staff
|Ability
|Sorcerous Storm
|Guard Stick Core
|
Magic Attack Power +12
Defense +7
Magic Defense +7
Max HP +150
Max MP +8
| Guard Stick Sub-Core I
|
Attack Damage 5% Boost
Tempest Damage 5% Boost
Physical Damage Reduction 10% when Guarding
Magic Damage Reduction 10% when Guarding
New Materia Slot