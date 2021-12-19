Materia encompasses the magic, abilities and character customization of Final Fantasy. This guide will help explain Final Fantasy 7 Remake Support Materia Locations, Combinations and Effects and how to use support materia effectively.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Support Materia Locations, Combinations and Effects

Materia are magical orbs that you can fuse with your weapons or character and gain varying buffs and stats in FF7 Remake.

With all the range of abilities FFVII Remake has to offer, you can combine their usage, and adjust variations based on what enemy you are facing or make up for what your character is lacking in.

And the best part is that Materia has its own leveling system in place meaning they gain EXP alongside you, level up to grow stronger and may even develop new skills for your use.

Now what you need to know about Support Materia is that they are meant to be combined with other Materia in order to give the other Materia different effects. Materia can only be combined in Linked Materia slots.

Elemental Materia

Elemental materia adds whatever the element of your linked materia is, to your equipment.

This does two things, first it gives your attacks that element damage and at the same time provides added defense against that element.

If more than one is set than the one that was set first takes precedence, so don’t waste your materia!

Level 1: Weapon: Gives 8% linked elemental damage dealt. Armor: Halves linked elemental damage taken.

Level 2: Weapon: Gives 15% linked elemental damage dealt. Armor: Prevents linked elemental damage taken.

Level 3: Weapon: Gives 23% linked elemental damage dealt. Armor: Absorbs linked elemental damage taken.

The way you can get the Elemental Materia is after you defeating the two Queen Grashtrikes in Chapter 6. Progress through Chapter 6 until you have to power down 3 lamps. Go down the ladder near the second lamp till you reach the enemies.

Magnify

This Materia allows you to increase the range of spells with the linked Materia. What this means is that your spells affect multiple enemies though at reduced effects.

This negative reduction reduces as the Materia levels up. If you want to switch your spell back to target a single foe with the full effect, just press L1 when you select your desired spell.

Level 1: effect reduced by 60% when expanded

Level 2: effect reduced by 45% when expanded

Level 3: effect reduced by 25% when expanded

You can find the Magnify Mantra near the third robotic arm puzzle in the Sector 6 Slums.

MP Turbo

Increases power of paired Magic Materia while also costing more MP. Levelable up to 4 times. Obtained from Whirlwind Maze

MP Absorb

Attacking with paired Materia absorbs MP as well. Levelable up to 1 time. Can be used with fire, ice, lightning, wind, and poison Materia.

Purchasable from Chadley after completing Battle Intel Report mission

HP Absorb

Attacking with paired Materia absorbs HP as well. Levelable up to 3 times with 20%/30%/40% Hp absorbed of attack damage. Purchasable from Chadley after completing Battle Intel Report mission.

HP Absorb Materia can be used with fire, ice, lightning, wind, poison, enemy skill, deadly dodge, and parry Materia. HP Absorb Materia can be bought for 100 G

Synergy Materia

Allows Companions to up the leader’s attack with an attack of their own from linked Materia. Purchasable from Chadley after completing Battle Intel Report mission 9.

Can be used with fire, ice, lightning, wind, and poison Materia. Synergy Materia can be bought for 100 G

AP Up Materia

Increases the AP earned for linked materia by 100%. Take 5000 steps with Pedometer equipped, this will upgrade the pedometer into the AP Up Materia.

Pedometer Materia

After 5000 Steps, this materia turns into another – AP up. Can be Found near Aerith’s house in chapter 14.

Warding Materia

Grants you resistance to Linked Materia’s negative statuses, like poison, bind and subversion etc. levelable up to 3 times with 25%/50%/100% debuff duration reduction respectively.

Found in

the Sewers in Chapter 10 with the Discovery ‘On the Other Side’.

Sector 7 Underground lab,

Chapter 13 – after the collapse.

Can be used with poison, time, bind, and subversion Materia.