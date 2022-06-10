Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Could be Revealed on June 16

After the massive success of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 1, fans have been waiting for Part 2 release for a while now. While there are no official announcements related to the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, fans have been hoping that Square Enix will make some sort of announcement related to Part 2 at the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 7. You will be glad to hear that FF7 Remake official twitter account has announced the 25th anniversary celebration for June 16, 2022.

Join us next week for around 10 minutes to celebrate 25 years of @FinalFantasy VII: https://t.co/y074ldZMhg Co-stream the broadcast and share your reactions with #FFVII25th. Please be excited. pic.twitter.com/DskOd2CxQj — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) June 10, 2022

It will be a short short celebration though and will last for only 10 minutes. I am hoping that they will thank the fans for their support and we will probably get a teaser for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2. Being hopeful, we might also get a release date. Previously, The part 2 for FF7 Remake has been in development since 2020 and a 2022 release date is quite believable. With Final Fantasy 16 release in 2023, if Part 2 for FF7 can happen in 2022, it will keep fans engaged and scratch their Final Fantasy itch.

Apart from a Part 2 announcement, there are reports of Final Fantasy VII Remake coming to Xbox. Recently, FF7 Remake was removed from PlayStation’s exclusives page which sparked the speculation that it might get announced for Xbox soon. We will also be curious to learn if Square Enix decides to bring Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 to PC as well along with PlayStation consoles. The first part did well on PC and it would be great if we can play the second part on the same date on PC as PlayStation.