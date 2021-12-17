Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade PC Port Is Apparently Bad

Despite how successful their remake of the eternally classic Final Fantasy 7 was, Square Enix seems to have hit a wall in regards to porting it to other platforms. Alongside the decision to make it exclusive to the Epic Games Store, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade port is apparently severely lacking.

According to a forum about the game’s release on ResetEra’s forums, various issues in the game prevent people from enjoying it, with there being reports of things like high volumes of framerate stuttering, even when played on high-end machines. Considering the visuals of the game and its open-world style, many gamers unsurprisingly find this unacceptable.

While the framerate issue seems to be the most prevalent one to many, gamers are also starting to wonder if Square Enix is intentionally botching ports to other consoles, as the Kingdom Hearts PC ports faced similar issues when they released on that platform. The Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade port might be them following a trend.

Considering that Sony has been very cagey about allowing its games off of Playstation consoles (demanding the developers pay the difference in lost revenue and refusing cross-platform multiplayer), the ports being intentionally shoddy isn’t that far of a reach, though Square Enix might also be at fault in that regard.

Either way, the framerate issues have very rapidly made themselves known to players even though the port only came out yesterday, so hopefully Square Enix or whoever is in charge of the PC port will take notice and do their best to fix it, especially if the displeasure over it grows.

If you want to play the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade PC port for yourself (though at this point you’d be better off waiting until the framerate issue is fixed), you can buy it exclusively off of the Epic Games Store.