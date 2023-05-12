In FF 7 Remake Intergrade, you face the Gigantipede Boss during the first Chapter ‘Wutai’s Finest’ of Yuffie’s DLC, INTERmission. You will face this boss while playing as Yuffie and Sonon. In this Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Gigantipede Boss guide, we have the complete Gigantipede Boss fight guide for you.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Gigantipede Boss

While playing the first chapter of Final Fantasy 7 Remake INTERmission DLC, you will arrive at the factory area to rescue Zhijie who is being interrogated by Security Officers. A cutscene will play when you arrive in which the Gigantipede boss will arrive.

The Gigantipede in FF7 Remake Intergrade is like a huge robotic centipede that will crawl towards you to attack you. The fight takes place in three different phases and in each phase, the Gigantipede boss will change up its attacks against you, becoming more aggressive as it becomes weaker.

How to Defeat the Gigantipede Boss

The boss fight against Gigantipede in FF7 Remake Intergrade is divided into different phases during which the attack pattern of the boss changes.

Phase 1

The first phase starts with the Gigantipede Boss at full health. In this phase, it is better to use Yuffie to damage him. Use Yuffie’s 4-Point Shuriken attack at the boss’ head to deal him damage. Beware since during the first phase, the Gigantipede will try to come close to you and use his tail to try and crush you. Whenever he tries that, make sure to dodge out of the attack’s way.

Keep using your attacks to hit Gigantipede’s face as he will start using gunshots, missiles and lasers to hurt you. Also keep recovering your HP using your abilities to make sure that you are not in the critical territory.

Phase 2

Once Gigantipede’s health falls to 75%, the second phase of the fight will start. In this phase, Gigantipede will climb up to the steel walls around you and start using laser drone attacks at you as well. While on the walls, he will use laser and missile attacks as well so make sure to deal with them.

Once the laser drones are dealt with, Gigantipede will return to the battle arena and use its Death Dive attack at you. Make sure to dodge this deadly attack otherwise a lot of your health will be drained.

After this attack, the fight will become like Phase 1 again so follow the same technique to drain his health.

Phase 3

The final phase starts when Gigantipede’s health falls to 25%. In the third and final phase of the fight, the Gigantipede’s head will turn into a drill. Keep attacking its head while he uses different drone and laser attacks. Once his health bar completely depletes, the boss will be defeated.