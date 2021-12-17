In this Final Fantasy 7 remake guide, we will talk about Independent Materia Locations, Upgrades and Effects in FF7 Remake.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Independent Materia Locations, Upgrades and Effects
Materia are the small orbs of magical power in FF7 Remake created by the energies of the planet. Every materia that you are equipped will give you access to at least one diverse ability. Materia will level up and improve with use which will open new skills.
Independent Materia is purple, these will provide your characters with various buffs, as we explain in the list below.
As the Independent name would imply, you don’t have to combine Purple Materia with different types for it to be effective.
Independent Materia List and Locations are given below.
|Materia Name
|Levels
|Locations
|HP Up
|Level 1: Max HP boost of 10% Level 2: Max HP boost of 20% Level 3: Max HP boost of 30% Level 4: Max HP boost of 40% Level 5: Max HP boost of 50%
|Upper Sector 8. Found in the Loveless Street near a burning dead-end, found in the business district during Chapter 2. Train Graveyard. Air pipe in Shinra Building – go left at the subsequent crossing point. Found during Chapter 11 – Haunted when you are heading towards the two train cars.
|MP Up
|Level 1: Max MP boost of 10% Level 2: Max MP boost of 20% Level 3: Max MP boost of 30% Level 4: Max MP boost of 40% Level 5: Max MP boost of 50%
|In Chapter 3, defeat 50 monsters and converse with Katie in the Sector 7 close to the number board. She’ll compensate you with this. Chapter 6 – In the Sector 4 Plate while in transit to the third light, move the vertical catwalk right down to get the materia from on top. Also found in the vending machine after accessing the cargo lift on H-01. Chapter 8 -You will find it Near Aerith’s home, obvious during ‘The Language of Flowers’ Discovery. Obtained once you complete the Discovery: The Language of Flowers Side-Quest during Chapter 8- Budding Bodyguard.
|Magic Up
|Level 1: Magic boost of 5% Level 2: Magic boost of 10% Level 3: Magic boost of 15% Level 4: Magic boost of 20% Level 5: Magic boost of 25%
|Chapter 7 – Mako Reactor 5, in the waste recuperation room you can alternatively open, behind the switch lock. In Chapter 14 rewarded for Amateur Pull-ups at Wall Market.
|Luck Up
|Level 1: Luck boost of 10% Level 2: Luck boost of 20% Level 3: Luck boost of 30% Level 4: Luck boost of 40% Level 5: Luck boost of 50%
|Given by Wedge close to the finish of Chapter 4 as long as you place first in darts. Your most obvious opportunity to place first in darts is during Chapter 3. In either Chapter 9 or 14 rewarded for Amateur level squats at Wall Market.
|EXP Up
|Increases EXP gained from every combat encounter
|In chapter 16 & 17 by winning ‘Three-Person Team versus Group Ragbag’ Battle Challenge in the Shinra Tower VR challenges.
|Gil Up
|The Gil Up Materia multiplies the amount of Gil you gain in combat by a factor of 100
|In chapter 16 and 18, by winning ‘Two-Person Team versus High Flyers’ Battle Challenge.
|Deadly Dodge
|Level 1: Use Deadly Dodge Level 2: Increase potency and effect of Deadly Dodge
|Found in Upper Sector 8 during your Chapter 2 break. Hard to miss. Firstly, available to purchase at the Sector 7 shop, however it is a staple in shops from that point
|Parry
|Level 1: Use Parry Level 2: Increase damage dealt with Parry + slight ATB boost
|Buy from Chadley after completing Battle Intel Report 12.
|First Strike
|Level 1: Small ATB increase at start of battle Level 2: Intermediate increase of ATB at start of battle Level 3: Large ATB increase at start of battle
|Available to buy from Chadley after Battle Intel Report 3.
|Auto-Cure
|Level 1: Auto-Cure up to 3 times/battle Level 2: Auto-Cure up to 10 times/battle
|It will be rewarded from the “Chadley’s Report’ quest that presents Chadley in Chapter 3. To get the right to buy this, you should initially finish Battle Intel 01.
|Item Master
|Level 1: Increase item efficacy by percent during battle Level 2: Increase item efficacy by 40 percent during battle Level 3: Increase item efficacy by precent during battle
|Buy from Chadley after Battle Intel Report 11.
|ATB Assist
|Level 1: Small ATB increase for ally when repeating command 2 times Level2:when repeating command 3 times Medium ATB increase for ally Level 3: Large ATB increase for ally when repeating command 2 times
|Buy from Chadley after completing Battle Intel Report 8,
|ATB Stagger
|Level 1: Small ATB boost on staggering enemy Level 2: Medium ATB boost on staggering enemy Level 3: Large ATB boost on staggering enemy
|Buy from Chadley after completing Battle Intel Report 14.
|Provoke
|Level 1: Provoke for 60 seconds. Level 2: Provoke for 90 seconds. Level 3: Provoke for 120 seconds.
|After completing Battle Intel Report 8 you can purchase it from chadley.
|Steadfast Block
|Level 1: Take small damage and small ATB boost when guarding Level 2: Take medium damage and medium ATB boost when guarding Level 3: Take small l damage and large ATB boost when guarding
|After completing all research tasks for Chadley.
|Skill Master
|Level 1: Small ATB increase when using 3 types of commands Level 2: Medium increase in the ATB while using 3 types of commands Level 3: Large ATB increase when using 3 types of commands
|Buy from Chadley after completing Battle Intel Report 17.
|Refocus
|Level 1: Use the Refocus limit break
|Aerith’s default Materia, obtained from Chapter 8 – Budding Bodyguard. Complete challeges, either Two-Person Team vs. Dynamic Duos or Three-Person Team vs. Monster of Legend.