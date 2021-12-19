Unlike Final Fantasy VII, the remake of FF7 for the PS4 (and now PC) introduces the concept of chapters in the game The story is now divided into different chapters and doesn’t consist of one part only. In this guide, we will be explaining details like how many chapters are in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, how long will it take to beat the game, and what the chapter names are to help you understand.

How Many Chapters are in Final Fantasy 7 Remake?

There are different chapters of various lengths in Final Fantasy VII Remake. There are 18 chapters that are to be completed in total. Each chapter has different side quests to be completed with varying difficulty levels. Here is a list of chapters in Final Fantasy VII Remake.

All Chapters in Final Fantasy VII Remake

The Destruction of Mako Reactor 1

Fateful Encounters

Home Sweet Slum

Mad Dash

Dogged Pursuit

Light the Way

A Trap is Sprung

Budding Bodyguard

The Town That Never Sleeps

Rough Waters

Haunted

Fight for Survival

A Broken World

In Search of Hope

The Day Midgar Stood Still

The Belly of the Beast

Deliverance from Chaos

Destiny’s Crossroads

How Long is Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Playing all the chapters in FF7 Remake will take 40 to 45 hours in total. The time taken to complete all the missions depends on the difficulty too, so this duration will vary a little bit according to the difficulty chosen by the players.

So, this is the complete list of chapters that you are to take part in the game. We hope that this guide helps you to understand the details about chapters in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.