Final Fantasy 16 Duty Undying II Walkthrough

The second side quest for the Duty Undying series in Final Fantasy 16, Duty Undying II again sees Cyril requiring Clive’s assistance. The quest’s starting point is in the building next to the Tabor Obelisk. Here you will need to talk to Cyril to start this quest.

You can unlock the Duty Undying II side quest during the “Back to Their Origin” main quest in FF16. This time, a member of Cyril’s order has gone missing, and he wants you to find him. The only hint you have, he was seen near Mikkelburg.

How to complete Duty Undying II in FF16

The quest takes you to The Kingdom of Waloed. Here, start from the Eistla Obelisk and head through Halfcombe to get to the objective marker. The quest takes you to the Edge of Infinity.

Head inside the house and watch the cutscene. After the cutscene, your next objective is to find and talk to Third Chair. You hear a loud bang during your conversation and head outside to six Fallen Echoes, creating a ruckus.

Defeat these six, and another enemy named Titus in Final Fantasy 16 will appear. Titus is a level 40 boss for the quest, and you need to defeat it to progress. The boss is relatively easy for how formidable it appears.

Defeat Titus

Titus attacks with basic slashes and swings from its giant axe. You can easily dodge most of its attacks. Although the boss has low HP, it is almost impossible to stun unless you are fully prepared. Even if you manage to stun it, the window you get is almost nonexistent.

Best sticking to powerful, damaging abilities when fighting Titus. Once you defeat Titus, the following cutscene will take you back to Tabor, and you can speak to Cyril to finish the Duty Undying II quest in Final Fantasy 16.

You will get 9,600 XP, 1,500 Gil, 50x Renown, 1,000x Ability Points, 1x Orichalcum, and Clayhearth Signboard for your troubles.