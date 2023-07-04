Final Fantasy 16 What A Bird Wants Walkthrough

Players can experience multiple side quests while going through the main storyline of Final Fantasy 16. These side quests are good for the players, providing essential rewards upon completion. One such side quest is What a Bird Wants in Final Fantasy 16.

What a Bird Wants is one of the shortest-duration side quests in Final Fantasy 16. Clive has to deliver a package on the way to Martha’s Rest. The player must be in the Homecoming main storyline to become eligible for this side quest.

How to complete What a Bird Wants in FF16

What a Bird Wants side quest in FF16 can be started on the way to Martha’s Rest in The Imperial Province of Rosaria. You will meet Rowan, who will give you this quest. Rowan is a traveling trader, and Clive will find him with his trading cart and Chocobo.

He wants Clive to deliver a package to the stable master on the way to Martha’s Rest. He cannot do so because of the Killer bees on the way. Accepting the task will start the What a Bird Wants side quest in FF16.

Even if you don’t want to complete this side quest now, you can skip it and travel to Martha’s Rest later, using the nearest Obelisk to complete its objectives.

As mentioned earlier, this is a very short quest. After taking the delivery package from Rowan, Clive has to proceed to Martha’s Rest. On the way, Clive has to encounter multiple Killer Bees. These bees are the only hurdles players will encounter.

Once done with the bees; moving on the way, Clive would find the Stable on the uphill. Gerard is the stable master standing outside the Stable. Approach and Talk to Gerard and deliver the package given by Rowan.

This will complete the What a Bird Wants side quest in Final Fantasy 16, rewarding the player with 10 Sharp Fang, 5 Bloody Hide, and 18 EXP.