Ultimalius is the fourth and final form of Final Fantasy 16’s final boss that appears at the end of the Of Gods and Men main quest. The battle with Ultimalius in Final Fantasy 16 immediately starts after Clive has defeated Ultima Risen with the help of Phoenix combined with Ifrit.

The sequence leading to the final showdown with Ultimalius in Final Fantasy 16 is a very long one and it involves three prior battles with Ultima Prime, Ultima and Ultima Risen. There is no break whatsoever between these boss battles so make sure you are aptly prepared with our combat tips before undertaking this massive challenge.

After a long cutscene, Ultima uses its aether copies for its rebirth known as Ultimalius. This masked enemy has an appearance of an angel with massive wings on both sides of its body. Below is a detailed guide on how to tackle the ultimate boss, aptly named Ultimalius, of Final Fantasy 16.

How to defeat Ultimalius in Final Fantasy 16

Ultimalius starts the fight in FF16 with Fulmen and Fulgar abilities. It allows Ultimalius to create a lot of circular marks on the ground, marked by shining golden lights. These areas explode and deal lightning damage if Clive steps inside them.

This sequence is made even more difficult by the fact that Ultimalius keeps attacking Clive during this sequence.

Phase 1

Ultimalius’ melee attacks include forward dive into Clive, uppercuts and swipe attacks with its claws. Each attack creates an aether explosion which deals further damage to the players if not avoided properly. Ultimalius also summons lightning strikes from the floor. This attack is extremely fast with a very narrow window of evade available to the players.

The next named attack Ultimalius uses in Final Fantasy 16 is called Divine Embrace which pulls Clive towards Ultimalius. This attack is immediately followed by another named attack called Euroclydon.

Ultimalius summons a lot of Garuda claws that target Clive with absolute precision. Make sure to dodge all of them as this attack can get extremely crazy and overwhelming. Euroclydon ends with Ultimalius launching itself into the air and comes crashing down on Clive’s location with an aether explosion.

The next named attack that Ultimalius uses in FF16 is called Cataclysm which allows Ultimalius to summon a massive arm and use it to smash Clive.

The impact creates a circular area on the floor. This area produces imploding stone pillars which increase in radius with each appearance. Make sure to dodge this attack at the very last moment or run away. If any of these attacks connect, it becomes impossible to avoid the rest.

Once Ultimalius is staggered, use Limit Break and pair it with the Eikonic abilities to deal the maximum damage possible.

Phase 2

Ultimalius recovers from stagger with a brief cutscene which ends after a few Eikonic Cinematic Clashes. Ultimalius resumes the battle with Exaflare ability. It allows Ultimalius to shoot a laser beam in a horizontal direction multiple times. Dodge right before the point of impact to trigger a successful Precision Evade.

The next attack to follow from Ultimalius in Final Fantasy XVI is called Boreal Rhapsody. Ultimalius creates a massive explosion around itself. It is followed by large ice crystals dropping on Clive’s location.

Make sure to move through the arena fast to avoid this attack. Ultimalius resorts to using Severance attack which creates a net of laser beams around Clive. These lasers implode on contact making it very difficult for players to manoeuvre. Make sure to jump and use Phoenix Shift to get to safety.

At this point, halfway across its stagger bar, Ultimalius starts using all these named abilities in tandem. It also goes on physical offensive against Clive leaving no room for counterattacks. Use your abilities and trigger Limit Break to deliver some damage at least.

Another cutscene starts right before Ultimalius can be staggered. As both Clive and Ultimalius possess the powers of all Eikons, Cinematic Clashes with different Eikonic abilities begin. Make sure to mash the square button timely to avoid getting hurt.

Phase 3

Ultimalius starts the third phase with Limit Break, a skill previously exclusive to Clive Rosefield.

Ultimalius gains a new physical form and starts slashing Clive with aether streams from a distance. Make sure you don’t step in those streams to avoid Akashic damage. Ultimalius also summons swords from the floor. Their point of origin is marked by a dim blue glow. Clear the area before the attack happens.

The next named attack is Meteor which summons a shower of powerful meteors. They explode on contact creating circles of fire at the point of their impacts. Ultimalius in FF16 floats around the arena shooting light orbs from its hands. These orbs have wonderful player tracking, so you need to dodge this attack multiple times just to be on the safe side of things.

The next attack is called Smite during which Ultimalius stores Akashic energy in its wings and use them to hit Clive with bursts of aether. Empyrosis is another named attack in Ultimalius’ arsenal which creates a massive explosion of flames around Ultimalius.

This is a very fast attack and inflicts damage upon Clive multiple times if connects. Empyrosis ends in Ultimalius summoning a pillar of fire which results in a catastrophic explosion.

Use upgraded healing potions like there is no tomorrow. This flurry of attacks can knock down the players if they are not frugal with recovery items.

Holy attack summons a crystal that causes an explosion in a particular radius around itself. This explosion extends to straight lines marked on the floor originating from the crystal. Make sure Clive is not standing in these areas at the time of the explosion.

During the Ashes to Ashes attack in FF16, Ultimalius embodies Phoenix and shoots homing fireballs at Clive.

This attack is followed by Ultimalius charging at Clive and diving at his location with a massive explosion. This attack is relatively slow and can be avoided easily. Flames of Creation is another attack that can be attributed to Fire eikons. Ultimalius summons a massive aether meteor and hurls it toward Clive. This meteor explodes multiple times on impact.

Make sure to dodge backwards multiple times to avoid the impact. It ends in creating a massive aether vortex at the point of impact.

Flare attack summons orbs of fire that rotate in the arena randomly. These orbs explode on contact with Clive or each other. This is a very long attack.

Make sure to target Ultimalius who is floating above the arena to damage its stagger bar. This is your best chance to deal damage. However, Ultimalius stops taking any damage with around 10% of its HP left. The next phase involves a Cinematic Clash between Clive and Ultimalius in their phoenix forms.

After a brief cutscene, Ultimalius becomes too weak to either attack Clive or defend itself. Land a few hits before another cutscene starts followed by a final cinematic clash that ends in Clive defeating Ultimalius in Final Fantasy 16.

There are no rewards like gil or ability points for defeating Ultimalius as it marks the end of Clive’s journey in Final Fantasy XVI over a span of 18 years. That alone is reward enough.