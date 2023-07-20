Where To Find Tub And Crown (Eureka Trophy) In Final Fantasy 16

The Tub and Crown is basically a pub in Final Fantasy 16, which you will be able to unlock whilst you are completing the main quest called Home, Sweet Home.

During this quest, you will have to find a new Hideaway and there you will discover this particular pub amongst other shops. So during your free time, you can visit the pub, enjoy the drinks, and relax for a bit.

However, you can also earn a certain trophy at this bar by performing other activities as well. This will be known as the Eureka Trophy and if you have by chance missed this accomplishment, then worry not as we have gathered all the details on how you can get it at the Tub and Crown in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to get the Eureka Trophy in Final Fantasy 16

So the easiest way to accomplish the Eureka Trophy will be by following the steps mentioned below.

First off, you need to have at least 40,000 gil, if you want to claim the Eureka Trophy. Moreover, if you have unlocked the pub Tub and Crown, you can simply travel to the Hideaway and find it next to Charon’s Toll in Final Fantasy 16.

Before you visit this pub there is also another important step that will save you both your money and also gain you the Eureka Trophy. This step will require you to simply go to the System settings and then into the Save section. There you need to save your current game.

After that, you can speak to the barkeep Maeve, to which you will be presented with 3 options to choose from. The first one will be ordering a drink for 500 gil, the second one will be buying a round for everyone in the hall for 10,000 gil and the last one will be to chat will Maeve.

You can ignore the first and third options and go for the second one. Maeve will announce that you are paying for the drinks, and everyone will applaud you. This cutscene will turn black and you will resume your activity.

Now you need to repeat this process three times until you spend more than 36,000 gil. This means that you will have to select the second option four times in Final Fantasy 16.

So during the fourth time, you will receive the notification on the right end of your screen. This way you will learn that you have received the Eureka Trophy at the Tub and Crown in FF 16.

Now you can simply head back into the system settings and this time go to the Load section where you previously saved the game before you engaged in this activity at the pub.

Once you load the saved file you will see that you have regained all the gil that you spent earlier along with the Eureka Trophy from the Tub & Crown in Final Fantasy XVI.