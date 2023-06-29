Final Fantasy 16 To Catch A Thief Walkthrough

To Catch a Thief is a main quest of Final Fantasy 16 in which you will need to find the pickpocket who stole the Goetz’s trader’s pass. To start this one, you first have to start the quest named Onward.

This pass was the only way to pass the guards without raising suspicions. After the pass was stolen, you will need to find the person responsible for this crime. Goetz will tell you that a woman in Crimson Cottage may have an idea about who it could be.

When you talk to her, she will tell you where to look and find the thief. Read on to find out how you can complete the To Catch A Thief quest in FF16.

How to complete To Catch a Thief in FF16

When you go and talk to the woman, she will tell you that there is an organized gang in the market that is stealing these passes. They change them to sell them on the black market. She will ask you to look for them and stop the pickpocketing for good.

When you accept the offer, she will offer you a Crimson Collar. This collar is a symbol and makes it easier for others to recognize who you are. She will then tell you to meet the furniture maker who is leading the search for the thieves.

Talk to the Furniture Maker

The furniture mart is to the left of the intersection near Eloise’s shop and then straight. When you reach there, talk to the owner present.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

He will tell you that the pickpockets target larger traders because they are slowed down by their luggage.

He will tell you to talk to the Fishmonger because he has been tracking down the children involved in this endeavor.

Talk to the Fishmonger

The Fismonger’s shop is toward the back of the furniture shop. When you reach the intersection, take a left and there will be a small alleyway. Talking to her will reveal that the pickpocketing operation is done by an organization of children.

These children are mostly the ones left behind by people when they went out to change their lives in the Dominion. She instructs you to talk to the children and learn more about the mastermind.

Talk to the children in the market

Continuing with the “To Catch a Thief” quest in Final Fantasy 16, you will then need to return to the market marked on the map and ask children about the person who is telling them to pickpocket.

During your search, you will find a girl who will tell you that her friend has found a dangerous job for her. He is located outside the towns and by the tents.

Find Honza

This “friend” is located by a tree and will be talking to his friends who are also pickpockets. When you arrive, Honza will run away.

You will then need to catch him. As you are running back, you will have the objective of talking to the Chocobo Tamer.

He will tell you that the boy went behind the pen. When you cross the pen, you will find the boy.

Talk to Honza

Upon asking him who is his employer, he will answer with Cast Stones. He said that he would get good money if he picks pockets. He is an orphan and needs to earn for himself.

When Goetz asks about the trader’s pass, he denies possession of it and says that he has already given it to the Cast Stones.

During the conversation, an armed person will come out from behind and attack you. He will look at the Crimson collar and then at Goetz which will make him realize that all are on the same team.

Talk to Theodore

This assailant is Eloise’s brother and will also be looking for Cast Stones. He tells that the Cast Stones have caused a lot of problems in Boklad.

He has put many children in this pickpocketing business. They must be stopped and he will also help in stopping them.

After having a conversation with Theodore, the quest To Catch a Thief will be completed and you will be awarded with a Meteorite.

After this, the next quest Blood from the Stones will start when you talk to Theodore again.

To Catch a Thief rewards in Final Fantasy 16

You will get some Meteorite for completing this quest.