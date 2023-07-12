Final Fantasy 16 Three’s Company Walkthrough

The Three’s Company is a side quest in Final Fantasy 16 that you get in the Hideaway by talking to Byron. You can find him in the Ale Hall.

This side quest becomes available during the main quest, “Back to their Origin.” Byron, Clive’s uncle, is deeply worried about the chaos in the realm. He asks for Clive’s help to persuade an impactful personality, Eugen Havel.

How to complete Three’s Company in FF16

This side quest requires you to persuade Havel to talk to the other people in command, asking for unity.

Meet Havel at the gates of Ran’dellah

To reach Havel, accept the quest and fast-travel to the Bokland Obelisk. There you need to move forward on the dirt road. Follow the quest marker, which will take you to Havel.

Upon reaching, a cutscene shows that Havel’s escort had turned rogue. Clive steps into Havel, and thus the cutscene ends, starting the battle in Final Fantasy 16.

Slay the turncloak soldiers

We suggest you first take care of the Bannerless Sceptors for the battle, which will heal the rest of the fighters. They are usually behind the fighters at the end. At this late in the game, all your abilities should be unlocked. Use them to deal maximum damage to the enemies.

Once the fight ends, another cutscene in FF16 Three’s Company begins where Havel explains convincing generals will not do a one-handed job. Clive then sets out to find Quinten to convince him to join the movement and convince others with them.

Speak with Quinten in Gaultand Bales

To find Quinten, fast travel to the Lostwing Obelisk. Once there, travel through Vintner’s Gate to the quest marker where Quinten can be found in Final Fantasy 16. Interact with him, and another cutscene shall begin.

Return to the Hideaway and speak with Byron

After it ends, go back to the Hideaway to report to Byron. Interact with him, and after a lengthy cutscene, this quest shall be marked complete. This quest will unlock the Triunity Accord, which is a memento and can be seen on the Wall of Memories.

Three’s Company rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Completing this quest will give you the following Spoils;