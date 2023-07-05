Final Fantasy 16 Things Fall Apart Walkthrough 

Things Fall Apart is one of the few extensive quests in Final Fantasy 16 that consists of several sub-quests. These sub-quests are short and feed into the comprehensive quest as an overall experience.

In this one, the sub-quests are The Flames of War, Why We Fight, and Down the Rabbit Hole. You’ll need to complete all three to finish Things Fall Apart in FF16.

In this quest, you will speak with Otto, Vivian, and Harpocrates and make your way to multiple locations to resolve the issue of increasing Akashic Attacks.

This article will help you know where you need to travel in this quest of Things Fall Apart and what you need to do.

How to complete Things Fall Apart in FF16

You need to go to the Hideaway using fast travel to start Things Fall Apart Final Fantasy 16. It is the location where the last quest Fire in the Sky ends. Once you are at Hideaway, you need to find Otto. He can be found as usual near the Hunt Board.

Here are the objectives you need to fulfill to complete this quest.

Speak with Otto

Once you found Otto, you will have a conversation with him. He will tell you Gav and Byron are in the free cities.

You will also get to know that all the Mothercrystals have now been destroyed. The good thing is that we can get the assistance of Vivian and Harpocrates for what comes next.

Speak with Vivian

Now you need to talk with Vivan whom you can find as you turn around. While speaking to her, you will apologize because you were not able to save her home.

She will give you a briefing on the state of the realm. She will tell you that the realm is in danger as the Akashic are appearing in Drove.

Speak with Harpocrates

Next, you have to talk with Harpocates who can be found in the library. He will tell you a theory that states the changes happening can be related to the Fallen. Also, he put forward that there is a possibility that Ultima is the god of the fabled Sins at Dzemekys.

Speak with Otto

Leave the library and go back to Otto. He will give you three tasks to complete at different locations. One is located in Northreach, another is located in Daliml, and the last location is at Martha’s Rest.

You can reach all three locations in whatever order to complete these tasks. These are the three quests we talked about earlier. These quests make up the comprehensive Things Fall Apart quest in Final Fantasy 16.

Complete The Flames of War

First up is The Flames of War quest where you have to get to Martha’s Rest. Once you reach there, you have to head inside the inn.

The quest begins when you step outside after the cutscene and have to save the town from the attacks of the Akashic beasts.

Clive and Jill make efforts to protect the Fallen Gate. You will also make your way to Eastpool to defeat Akashic Horde and return to Martha’s Rest to complete the sub-quest.

Complete Down the Rabbit Hole

Once the quest of The Flames of War is finished, you have to make your way to Dalimil Inn with fast travel. Upon reaching there, you will meet L’ubor whom you need to talk.

Once you had a conversation, another sub-quest will be given to you to complete which is Down the Rabbit Hole.

Down the Rabbit Hole is about a raid on Dalimil carried out by desert bandits. To relief from the raid, L’ubor wants help from Clive for a solution.

Complete Why We Fight

Once you completed the quest of Down the Rabbit, use the fast travel again to reach Northreach.

Go to the right side to reach Veil. You will see a girl standing there, and a cutscene will be played. Once it is done, a new quest will be given to you called Why We Fight.

Why We Fight is a subquest involving the attack in Oriflamme by Blue-eyed Akashic-esque enemies. The soldiers who protect the town have taken heavy losses. So, Clive and Jill come in to save them during the attack.

Return to the hideaway and speak with Otto

Once you have completed all three of the sub-quests, go back to Hideaway to have a conversation with Otto again. After that, a cut scene will be played.

Go to the Krozjit Echoes

After the cutscene, you have to make your way to Krozjit Echoes and the quest of Things Fall Apart is finished.