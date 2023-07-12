Final Fantasy 16 The Weight Of Command Walkthrough

You will meet a red-head woman while progressing the Bolts from the Blue main quest. The woman is Dorys, and talking to her will start the Weight of Command quest in Final Fantasy 16. You can see her standing on the wooden walkway near the Boarding Deck.

In The Weight of Command quest, she will ask your assistance to find out the fate of Cole and the party of Cursebreaker following her command in FF16.

How to complete the Weight of Command in FF16

In this quest, Clive is tasked with retrieving a party of cursebreakers sent to free Bearers being smuggled but hasn’t been heard back since.

Upon interacting, a short cutscene will play. Another cutscene will play after you accept this quest, where Dorys will point you in the General direction of Dragon’s Aery.

Search the Dragon’s Aery for Cole’s party

Once the cutscene ends, Fast travel to the Northreach Obelisk in Final Fantasy 16. You will be spawned facing the Holy Empire of Sanbreque. Turn around and travel to The Holy Land. On the way, you will pass through a gate, after which the area of Dragon’s Aery will start.

Continue on the dirt trail, where you’ll find Cole, the missing Cursebreaker, and his party. Interact with Cole; another cutscene will play in which Cole indicates that Bearers are still in trouble.

Rescue the Bearers to the south

Cole will direct you in the south direction. Go on the dirt trail again to find the toppled carriage surrounded by level 28 Goblin Leechers and level 28 Gigas Bruiser in Final Fantasy 16. A soldier from Cole’s party will join you to assist you in battle.

The Goblin Leechers will pose no threat as they will be easier to deal with. Kill them first to focus on the Gigas Bruiser, an Elite Enemy. Start the attack with a Deadly embrace to close the distance. Next, use the Rising Flames’ ability to chip away at its health.

Use all your learned combos up until now. Usually, one of those combos can be to strike and then shoot a Magic Burst. Repeatedly doing this will end in a combo dealing a lot of damage. Keep an eye on the Will bar to get your Stagger.

As it nears Stagger, stop using your high damage-dealing abilities and save them for the Stagger. Once you get the Stagger in Final Fantasy 16, unleash all your abilities to deplete its health bar as much as possible.

After the Stagger, watch out for its move called Big Swing. It will swing its mallet in a circular motion. Keep dodging continuously to avoid any damage. Once its move is over, move in for your attacks.

Once all enemies in the FF16 Weight of Command quest are slain, you will receive the following loot;

Bone Necklace

12 Magicked Ash

130 EXP

78 Skill Points

344 Gill

Report to Dorys back at the Hideaway

After the battle, a short cutscene will start where Cole will take responsibility for the Bearers and ask you to report back to Dorys.

The Weight of Command rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Fast travel back to the Hideaway and interact with Dorys. The final cutscene will continue, after which you will get the following rewards;

Breath of Fire (Rising Flames) accessory

40 Sharp Fangs

40 Steelsilk

The Breath of Fire is an accessory that reduces the cooldown of Rising Flames by 2 seconds.