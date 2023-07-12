Final Fantasy 16 Tears Of Mercy Walkthrough

Some prerequisites must be completed to start the Tears of Mercy side quest in Final Fantasy 16. The player must have completed the Evenfall main quest of the storyline.

Once done, the player needs to pass through the “Like Father, Like Daughter” sub-quest of the A Song Of Hope quest.

After this, move to the Infirmary area of the Hideaway region. Here you will find Rodrigue. Approaching and speaking to him will let Clive know how much he worries about Tarja. Tarja is continuously looking after her patient without taking rest.

Rodrigue wants Clive to convince her to take a rest. Upon accepting the task by Rodrigue, the Tears of Mercy side quest will begin in FF16.

How to complete Tears of Mercy in FF16

There are a total of three main objectives in this side quest. Completing all three will mark the side quest complete and reward the player with a chest. All of these objectives are discussed briefly below.

Speak with Tarja

The first objective is to approach Tarja and speak to her. She is standing in the same room near her patient. Talking to her will let Clive know she will not stop looking after the patient. All she needs is a Miteling eye to prepare Tears of Mercy in Final Fantasy 16. This will help in relieving the patient’s pain.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Slay a Miteling for its eye

Now you need to get a Miteling eye by slaying it. To do so, the best way is to visit The Old Road area. It is located in the Lostwing of The Holy Empire of Sanbreque. There, take out all the enemies you encounter and get the eye.

Deliver the eye to Rodrigue in the Hideaway’s Infirmary

Once you have the eye, the next objective is to return it to Rodrigue. Upon doing so, the Tears of Mercy side quest in FF16 will get complete.

Tears of Mercy rewards in Final Fantasy 16

The player will get 1200 Gil, 25 Renown, and 400 EXP after successful completion. In addition, 20 Sharp Fang and 40 Magicked Ash will also be rewarded. Most importantly, the player will also get the Medicine Chest upon completing Tears of Mercy in FF16.