Final Fantasy 16 Skill Tree System Focuses On “Growing” Characters

Final Fantasy 16 will feature a carefully designed skill tree system to make players feel like they are “growing” a character instead of playing a pre-defined one.

Speaking during a special presentation at TGS 2021 last week, producer Naoki Yoshida and franchise creator Hironobu Sakaguchi revealed (via Siliconera) that Final Fantasy 16 will have an “expansive” skill tree system for a more tailored and unique approach to progressing a character.

“There are usually two ways to play a character,” said Yoshida. “You can either put yourself into the shoes of a pre-defined protagonist, or like in [Final Fantasy] 14, you can become your own protagonist. But even in the case where you ‘play’ a pre-defined hero, its better to have some sense of customization in the character’s progression as it gives wider options of play.”

Yoshida also assured that Final Fantasy 16 has reached its final stage of development. He noted that some of the remaining side quests are being finalized and that the main design of the game is complete. All character models are also nearly done and the only thing remaining is to throw in a few quality improvements.

Final Fantasy 16 was recently announced out of the blue and remains without a release date. The game however has been reported to be in an advanced state of development on the time of its announcement. Hence, role-playing fans should not have be concerned about waiting another few years to get their hands on the game.

Final Fantasy 16 was previously speculated for a late 2021 release, but which has now been pushed ahead to somewhere in 2022. The new installment will be releasing for PlayStation 5 and PC, but is believed to be a timed console exclusive, meaning that an Xbox Series release may possibly take place down the road.