Final Fantasy 16 Payback Walkthrough

Payback is one of the side quests in Final Fantasy 16 that you will find in Hideaway. In this side quest, Gaute needs to speak to you about the cursory review of Hideaway’s ledgers.

As mentioned earlier, payback is a side quest, so you must quest yourself. However, you can only start it when attempting the main quest (Out of the Shadow). Read the guide to get some assistance in completing the Payback side quest in Final Fantasy XVI.

How to complete Payback in FF16

After the side quest appears, go to Clive’s chamber, and read the letter on the reading table. Accept to begin the Payback side quest.

Speak with Gaute

As your first objective, you must talk to Gaute. Follow the marker to approach Gaute, who is standing behind the counter. Talk to him and Otto (who later joins the conversation).

Deliver the star ruby to Martha

After the conversation, fast-travel to Martha’s Rest, and follow the maker to Martha. Speak to her and offer the Star Ruby to complete this objective of Payback in FF16.

Deliver the star ruby to Isabelle

Once the conversation has ended, open the map and fast-travel to Northreach in the Holy Empire of Sanbreque. Follow the maker to Isabelle, speak to her, and offer her the star ruby to complete this objective of Payback in FF16.

Return to the Hideaway and speak with Gaute

After talking to her, open the map and fast-travel to Hideaway. Follow the marker to speak with Gaute. While talking to Gaute, Otto also joins the conversation. Watch the cutscene in between the conversation. After the conversation, you have completed the Pyback side quest.

Payback quest rewards in Final Fantasy 16

You will receive the following rewards for completing the Payback side quest in FF16: