Final Fantasy 16’s New Combat Will Bring In A New Generation Of Players, Says Producer

Final Fantasy 16 will be skipping a turn-based combat system for a more action-oriented approach, which publisher Square Enix understands is not going to go down well with veterans of the franchise.

Speaking with Comic Days in a recent interview, producer Naoki Yoshida admitted that the new, more action-based combat system of Final Fantasy 16 is not going to be to everyone’s taste.

He explained that the change in direction was necessary to expand the audience. Final Fantasy 16 is going to be more than just a highly anticipated sequel. Square Enix wants to rake in a new generation of players who have only heard about Final Fantasy but have never tried the game.

“It is also a fact that people are becoming less familiar with the old-fashioned style of RPGs, where you fight by selecting turn commands,” said Yoshida. “That’s why the battles in Final Fantasy 16 are very action-based. We want to make people all over the world think that Final Fantasy is a great game.”

Yoshida added that he knew from the beginning that the Final Fantasy 16 combat system will not satisfy everyone. Hence, he and his team focused on making “something we think is fun and make sure it reaches the people who like it.”

Yoshida has been pretty open about the Final Fantasy franchise struggling to keep up with modern-day gaming trends and systems. However, simply transitioning for the sake of keeping up would force Final Fantasy to lose itself. Yoshida wants to find a perfect balance and which probably begins with Final Fantasy 16 taking a new combat direction over its traditional turn-based mechanics.

Yoshida has been given a legendary status for saving Final Fantasy 14 from ruin. It is clear that he and his team knows what is best for the franchise. While veterans of the franchise may not like where the games are heading, it warrants that they wait for the final product before firing any criticism.

Final Fantasy 16 remains in active development and is looking to release exclusively for PlayStation 5 and PC somewhere in the summer of 2023.