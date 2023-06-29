Final Fantasy 16 Home, Sweet Home Walkthrough

The Quest Home, Sweet Home is the main quest in Final Fantasy 16 which will start after you have completed Cid the Outlaw.

After you have traveled to the Dalmekian Republic and have freed the Bearers, you will return to the Hideaway.

There, you will meet with everyone and get to know who is up to what and what is the present state of the world. This quest does not have enemies to fight.

We will now see how you can complete the quest Home, Sweet Home in FF16.

How to complete Home, Sweet Home in FF16

The quest Home, Sweet Home starts when you return to the Hideaway. You will start the quest on the pier.

You will need to access the lift and go up and will need to find Otto on the upper decks. He will be indicated by the marker.

Speak with Otto

When you talk to Otto, he will inform you that Viktor sends his thanks. He also tells you that Gav is keeping an eye out for the Republic army.

Other than that nothing else happened in Hideaway while you were away. Gav will be back in a day or two. The conversation ends and now you have to speak with Vivian.

Speak with Vivian

Vivian will be inside the map room. It will be to the right of the room where you talked to Otto. Vivian will get you up to speed on what has happened in the past years.

She will describe how the realm came to this position. The Sanbreque’s Dominion has been an ever-expanding and aggressive empire that has taken over a lot of lands. This is the reason that they have started a war against their rivals across the strait.

The Empire also captured the Crystalline Dominion which was a much easier target for them. It gave them access to the whole world because of its strategic location.

After they captured the crystalline dominion, a non-aggression pact was signed. But if the Sanbreque’s Dominion doesn’t respect the treaty, there will be war everywhere.

Vivian will ask for an errand which will make the both of you even. You will need to take a book back to Harpocrates in the Shelves which is indicated on the map.

Speak with Harpocrates

Harpocrates will be reading a book on the table near the shelves. You will hand him the book you brought from the map room.

He will tell you that he tried his best to learn more about the beast you encountered in Drake’s Head. But he can’t find adequate information without the right books. You will assure him that you will arrange more.

The historian will also talk about the horrors brought by Titan and how everyone has suffered from the war.

Returning to the chambers and the letter from Gav

After the conversation, you will return to your chambers to get some rest. On your way, you will come across Tarja. She will inform you that Gav had sent a letter and Otto has left it on your desk.

In the letter, it will say that the Republic army has started its march towards the empire at Twinside and the Men of the Rock also have been summoned to the frontline. He is suspicious that something big is about to happen.

You will discuss what you read from the letter with Jill. Finally, Otto will come in and inform that Martha from the Inn is missing. From here, the quest will be completed and the next quest, The Gathering Strom will begin.

Home, Sweet Home rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Unfortunately, this is one of the many quests in Final Fantasy 16 that doesn’t have any rewards.