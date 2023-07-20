Final Fantasy 16 Gobermouch Notorious Mark Hunt Guide

Gobermouch in Final Fantasy 16 is a small and slim barbarian goblin yet a powerful Rank A adversary. It is a level 38 hunt in the game that will unlock during the Brotherhood’s main quest. It is not that difficult to defeat this Goblin in FF16.

We will cover everything you need to find and defeat the Gobermouch in FF16.

Gobermouch location in Final Fantasy 16

You can find Gobermouch in the Kingdom of Waloed in the region of Eistla in a small settlement with a large staircase south of the Maudlin Mansion. To get here quickly, fast travel to the Maudlin Mansion and turn south to climb the stairs. At the end of the stairs, you will face Gobermouch.

How to defeat Gobermouch in FF16

Gobermouch is super quick in its actions, and sometimes you will not notice its movements. The fight will not be difficult, especially when the arena is small, so you should stay in the middle. The Gobermouch will hit you with its stone mallet, which will have a bouncing effect when hit. He also strikes his claws in a combo attack which will be hard to dodge.

The best way to defeat Gobermouch in Final Fantasy 16 is to keep striking him as long as possible because Gobermouch gets idle when overwhelmed. Also, try to strike him when he is cornered, preventing him from countering. You can break his will in the fight, putting him to rest for a while, and you can hit him with skills like Gigaflare to deal significant damage.

The most dangerous of Gobermouch’s attacks is his Goblin punch which will deal critical damage if you get caught in all of its blows. So watch out for these attacks and continue striking Gobermouch to defeat him in FF16.

Rewards

You will get the following rewards for completing this hunt in Final Fantasy 16.