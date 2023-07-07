Flame Lizard in Final Fantasy 16 is a main story boss fight that takes place during Fire and Ice main quest, 26th main quest of the game. While on their way to reach the Sanctuary, the party is ambushed by a giant lizard on the old trail inside Drake’s Breath.

Flame Lizard in FF16 is a much more powerful variant of another main boss, Fafnir. Both share the same move set and appearance; however, the Flame Lizard is way more agile and has a couple of additional tricks up its sleeves.

Below is a complete step-by-step guide explaining Final Fantasy 16’s Flame Lizard’s attack patterns and how to utilize Clive’s abilities to defeat this scaly lizard in no time.

How to defeat Flame Lizard in Final Fantasy 16

Just like Fafnir, Flame Lizard starts the battle with a slam attack. It jumps into the air, curls up its body, and slams down at Clive’s location. This attack can easily be dodged either by sidestepping or Precision dodge.

Flame Lizard immediately follows up with a claw swipe attack. This attack covers a massive area but can easily be dodged like the previous one.

The two previous attacks allow Clive to get behind Flame Lizard and inflict some damage. Beware of the tail swipes as Flame Lizard uses this attack multiple times to get rid of Clive and party from its back. Flame Lizard uses Incense that buffs it for a short time.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

This allows Flame Lizard to do multiple slam attacks, multiple claw swipes, and ground roll in quick succession. This buff lasts for a few seconds and increases Flame Lizard’s attack and defense. Avoid the incoming attacks and deal as much damage as possible during this flurry of attacks.

Once Flame Lizard is half staggered, use Garuda’s Deadly Embrace to stagger it during combat for a few additional seconds. Flame Lizard’s face is its weakest point and it allows the party to hurt the reptile the most.

Keep repeating this strategy until Final Fantasy XVI boss Flame Lizard is fully staggered. Use this opportunity and bring out everything in your arsenal to deal maximum stagger damage possible.

Clive has access to 3 eikons and their abilities at this point, and he can use two abilities from each eikon by the press of one button L2. Flame Lizard mostly recovers from stagger by using Incense buff. This once again changes the whole dynamic of the battle and turns it into another cat-and-mouse chase.

The next major technique Flame Lizard uses is called Firewater. Flame Lizard sprays lava in a horizontal direction from its mouth. This attack can be dodged by moving to the back of Flame Lizard. It also starts using headbutts at this point. Combined with Incense, these physical attacks deal a lot of damage to Clive if connected.

Overdrive is perhaps the most devastating attack used by Flame Lizard. It shoots two beams of lava toward Clive, one horizontal and one vertical.

This is immediately followed by a flurry of attacks involving claw swipes and slam attacks, followed by a massive AoE explosion.

We recommend avoiding the Overdrive attack and keeping as much distance as possible. Flame Lizard takes a lot of time to recover from this deadly attack. Bring out the big guns (Eikonic abilities) and go on the offensive.

Use Limit Break to recover health and increase your defense. Abilities when used with Limit Break deal a lot more damage. So maximize your damage output while using Limit Break against Flame Lizard in FF16.

Flame Lizard is basically all out of new attacks at this point. It keeps spamming the same attacks mentioned above. However, their intensity increases and the duration between them decreases as the fight reaches its conclusion.

Keep avoiding the attacks, deal a few attacks of yours in between, force stagger on Fire Lizard, and then go to town. This is the recipe to success against this behemoth.

Fire Lizard Rewards in Final Fantasy XVI

This is a tiresome boss battle as Flame Lizard in FF16 has humongous HP and it doesn’t take a lot of damage on its body. However, with perseverance, the victory will be yours. Rewards for defeating Flame Lizard includes 220 exp points, 150 ability points, 1500 gil, Sharp Fang and Gnarled Scale (unique crafting material).