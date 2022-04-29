Final Fantasy 16 Enters “Final Stage” Of Development

There has been a little development update for Final Fantasy 16 that suggests a release could be happening sooner than expected.

Speaking with Uniqlo magazine in an interview (via Twitter) on the launch of the 35th-anniversary Final Fantasy t-shirts, producer Naoki Yoshida confirmed that Final Fantasy 16 has now entered “its final stage” of development.

He added that Square Enix is currently merging the narrative and the gameplay to better immerse players in the new chapter in the franchise. He also noted how immersive storytelling aspects vary from a single-player game like Final Fantasy 16 and an online one like Final Fantasy 14.

“As a single-player game, we are aiming to integrate story and gameplay even further,” said Yoshida. “Different to a game where many people play online at the same time, the extent to which the game has an individual focus changes how immersed you are in the story.”

Yoshida went on to say that Final Fantasy 16 has possibly “become a story with quite a lot of depth” in the long-running franchise.

“To people who have grown up, entered working society and think ‘reality isn’t as easy-going as a video game’, and at some point ended up separating from Final Fantasy, we want to want them to remember their passion from back then. We’re making the game with that intention.”

Square Enix has been steadily sharing the status of Final Fantasy 16 for a couple of years now. Its basic development and game scenarios were completed in fall 2020, after which the developer began working on “large scale” elements like creating development tools and designing boss battles.

The storyline of Final Fantasy 16 was finished in mid-2021 when Square Enix was also finishing recording voiceovers for English and Japanese. Last December, Yoshida admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic had delayed the development of the game by over half a year. He, however, promised that more details would be shared with the public in spring 2022 and beyond.

Final Fantasy 16 will be another mainline installment in the franchise with director Hiroshi Takai at the helm. The game takes place on Valisthea, a continent that is at the mercy of a spreading disease called the Blight.

Final Fantasy 16 remains in development as a PlayStation 5 console exclusive without a release date.