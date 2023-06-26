How To Defeat Fafnir In Final Fantasy 16

Fafnir of the North is a main story boss in Final Fantasy 16 that appears during the Fanning Embers main quest. After reaching the Hideaway during Hide, Hideaway main quest, Clive hears the rumor of Phoenix’s Dominant’s appearance in a village across The Greatwood.

Clive and Cid must go through the dangerous forest to reach their objective. This is also the first mission where Torgal joins the party and can be actively controlled against enemies and bosses. Fafnir of the North is a massive and scaly lizard that attacks players’ party out of nowhere midway through their journey across the Greatwood forest.

How to defeat Fafnir of the North in Final Fantasy 16

Fafnir is an early-game boss fight in FF16 and Clive has access to only one Eikon, Phoenix, and its abilities so far. The game progression up to this point is mostly automatic so don’t worry about leveling up. Stock up on potions and tonics to make this fight a bit easier.

Fafnir starts the battle with a slam attack on the ground with one of its claws. Use Phoenix Shift to move to its back and attack its tail. Fafnir in Final Fantasy XVI uses a tail sweep to attack Clive if he tries to take cover behind Fafnir’s back. Take advantage of this slow attack to initiate Precision Dodge and attack Fafnir’s head, its weak point. Beware of the head sweeps where the creature tries to bite the attacker with its massive jaws.

Keep following this strategy until Fafnir is staggered in FF16. Use this chance to inflict as much damage as possible by chaining your skills and abilities. Halfway through the fight in Final Fantasy 16, Fafnir unleashes another attack called Spin Cycle. Fafnir curls up and uses its thorny body to roll around the cave. This attack can only be avoided with Precision Dodge.

Repeat the same strategy and keep chipping away at Fafnir’s health while restoring your own with the help of potions. This fight will be over soon.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Fafnir rewards

Rewards for defeating Fafnir in FF16 are 30 exp points, 70 renown points, 1000 gil, 2 Gnarled scales (special crafting item) and 40 Wyrrite. The party is now free to move forward and face the further threats lurking in the forest.