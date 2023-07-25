How To Use Eikon Bahamut Abilities In Final Fantasy 16

Bahamut, or King of Dragons, is one of the eight Eikons in Final Fantasy 16 whose powers and abilities Clive can inherit via story progression. Bahamut belongs to the Prince of Sanbreque, Dion Lesage, commonly referred to as Dragoon’s dormant. The element of Bahamut is Light.

You can unlock Bahamut in the story’s second half when Clive takes Dion in single combat. The battle soon escalates to the battle of Eikons, Ifrit vs Bahamut. Defeating Dion releases Bahamut from his control, and this godly creature bestows his powers upon Clive as a reward in Final Fantasy XVI.

How to use Bahamut in FF16

Clive can’t summon or assume the shape of Bahamut due to their conflicting natures. Clive is a fire elemental dominant, while Bahamut belongs to the Light element. However, despite their differences, Clive can still access and use Bahamut’s abilities during combat sequences in Final Fantasy 16.

Bahamut Eikonic abilities

Bahamut’s Eikon abilities in Final Fantasy 16 that Clive can unlock and use are listed below.

Wings of Light : This skill allows Clive to summon wings of light which propel him in the air. This is followed by Clive charging the attack and unleashing it upon pressing the circle button. Clive comes crashing down upon enemies with thunderstrikes and summons homing light bolts.

Impulse : This skill summons a lot of light spheres that not only deal physical damage to enemies on impact but also immobilize them for a few seconds.

Gigaflare : This Bahamut skill in FF16 allows Clive to hit his enemies with a massive beam of light which inflicts burn damage to the enemies.

Flare Breath : This AoE skill summons blue flames from Clive's mouth and inflicts burn damage upon the surrounding enemies.

Satellite: This skill summons minions that follow and damage enemies with light-based attacks.

Tips on using Bahamut’s skills in Final Fantasy 16

Bahamut’s abilities inflict massive amounts of damage on a single powerful enemy. Gigaflare and Impulse can be used to damage bosses and stagger them instantly. For the fast-moving enemies, use Wings of Light and Satellite attacks. Fire Breath gives Clive a well-earned break from the surrounding enemies that periodically gang up on him.