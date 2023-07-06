Final Fantasy 16 Duty Undying Walkthrough

Duty Undying in Final Fantasy 16 is the first part of the Duty Undying quest series. The quest is unlocked after you start the Across the Narrow main quest. To start the quest, players must head to Tabor, where they will find Cyril.

Talk to him, and the Duty Undying quest in FF16 will start. In this quest, he will tell you about a team of researchers and ask you to collect their findings. This guide will help players complete the Duty Undying side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete Duty Undying in FF16

As the quest starts, your first objective is to Make for Kretov. After your conversation, exit Tabor and head to Kretov. You must use the southeast gate to head to the Gilded Path obelisk. From the fork in the road, head west and turn towards Titan’s Wake to get to Kretov.

As soon as you enter Kretov, you will face a group of Fallen enemies. Defeat them and venture deeper into Kretov to encounter the Fool’s Gold. The enemy fights similarly to Woken Guardians. Fool’s Gold might be more potent than others, but it can easily be stunned. This should be your primary objective when facing off against Fool’s Gold in Final Fantasy 16.

Defeat the Fallen Echoes

Once Fool’s Gold reaches half health, Fallen Echoes will come out to support it in battle, and you need to fight all of them off. You want to deplete as much of Fool’s Gold’s health as you can before these Echoes appear, and the easiest way to do this is by stunning the enemy.

Defeating Fool’s Gold will get you the Kretov report you need for Cyril. Now all you need to do is head back to Tabor. Give him the report there, and the Duty Undying quest in Final Fantasy 16 will complete.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You will get 2,800 XP, 30x Renown, and 1x The Breath of Ice for your troubles.