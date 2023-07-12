Final Fantasy 16 Down The Rabbit Hole Walkthrough

The quest of Down the Rabbit Hole is a sub-quest of the main quest Things Fall Apart In Final Fantasy 16. You can start this one when you have finished another subquest called The Flames of War quest.

This quest of Down the Rabbit Hole is about protecting the town from bandits at Dalimil Inn. L’ubor is upset as the attack of bandits can come again. To prevent a future threat, he wants your help to protect the town from these enemies.

This article will help you understand whom exactly you need to talk to and how to complete Down the Rabbit Hole in Final Fantasy 16.

How to start Down the Rabbit Hole in FF16

In order to start the quest, you have to reach the location of The Krozjit Echoes in the region of Dhalmekia. Here, you will meet L’ubor and have a conversation with him.

Once you speak with him, you will be assigned a quest of Down the Rabbit Hole to complete in Final Fantasy 16

How to complete Down the Rabbit Hole in FF16

The majority of the Down the Rabbit Hole quest in Final Fantasy 16 has you talk to people and recruit them. It culminates with a fight against bandits.

Reach The Dalimil Inn

Once you reach The Final Sting, you need to start a conversation with L’ubor. You will get to know that he wants help from the townspeople to come together to protect their town.

Reach the Dalimil Inn and open the door. Inside you will meet there two people, Konrad and Natalie. Have a conversation with them. You’ll be talking to them later on as well.

Talk with Viktor

You will find Viktor inside as you move forward a little bit. He’s your first target. You need to speak with him.

Come outside of the Inn when you’re done and you will find L’ubor who is waiting outside. Talk with L’ubor and update him on the situation.

Help recruit Konrad to L’ubor’s cause

Next, you need to have a conversation with Natalie and Konrad once again. You’ll persuade them to collaborate to protect the town.

Follow the marker to go where you can meet Konrad who will be talking with Viktor. Talk with them to convince Konrad.

Help recruit Natalie to L’ubor’s cause

Now, you have to find Natalie who you can find when you make your way to the city. Follow the last marker and you will find Natalie talking to L’ubor. Talk to her to complete this objective.

Talk with Viktor

Once you are done talking with Natalie and L’ubor, you have to make your way to the location of The Briar’s Kiss. Here, you can find Viktor and have a conversation with him again.

Defeat bandits to protect the north gate

Now make your way to the north gate of the city to make sure the protection of the city. Once you reach there, you will confront three waves of bandits whom you need to slay. In the first two waves, regular bandits will appear. But in the third and last wave, you will have to encounter the Stone Headsman.

Once you are successful in bringing down all three waves of these enemies, this quest of Down the Rabbit Hole comes to an end in Final Fantasy 16.

Down the Rabbit Hole rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Upon successful completion of the quest of Down the Rabbit Hole in Final Fantasy 16, you will get the rewards including 50 Bloody Hide, 50 Steelsilk, 50 Sharp Fang, 45 Renown, 1000 Gil, 500 AP, and 400 XP.