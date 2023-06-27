Final Fantasy 16 Dead Of Night Walkthrough

The Dead of Night is a main quest that becomes available after completing Louder than Words quest in Final Fantasy 16. It is the 8th main story quest with a recommended level of 13.

This quest begins as you beat Chirada in the previous quest. Beating this boss also unlocks a few fast travel points. Here is how you can complete the Dead of the Night quest in the game.

How to complete Dead of the Night in FF16

Speak with Quinten

Follow the mark on your map to reach Quinten. Talking to him grants you the “Hanged Man” Curiosity.

These are rare items introduced in Final Fantasy 16. They can be found or bought by the players. Each Curiosity has a unique effect once you have it in your inventory.

Gather information from the villagers

Your next task will be to talk with villagers to gather intel. There are two villagers who have the information you are looking for.

The first is standing near a pile of logs located to the south of Lostwing. You will find him staring at a pile of logs near a wooden cabin.

The second villager is standing in the northeastern section of Lostwing. He is located a bit farther than the first villager. However, you can still reach him in less than 5 minutes if you take the shortest route.

Speak with Cid

The information you found from the villagers isn’t of much use. You will now find Cid to know if he found any useful info.

You can find him standing just a few steps ahead of the Merchant. After a conversation, you will find that he was out of luck too.

Speak with Quinten

After getting some rest, you need to talk to Quinten again. He will ask you to do him a favor if you want to sleep under his roof.

This favor involves taking down a few loyalists up at Caer Norvent in the Dead of Night quest in Final Fantasy 16.

Make for Caer Norvent

Follow the narrow passage that leads to the southeast. You can use your animal instinct along the way to see if you are following the right path.

Along your way, you will encounter many monsters and loyalists. You can either take them down for XP or ignore them by running past them.

Since completing the quest itself doesn’t bear any reward, we recommend defeating any enemy you find for XP.

Enter Caer Norvent

Once you reach Caer Norvent, you will find an Obelisk. Activate it to unlock Caer Norvent as a Fast Travel location.

Dead of the Night rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Like many main story quests in FF16, there are no items or XP rewards for completing the quest itself. However, you will fight a lot of enemies during this quest so you will get a decent amount of XP.