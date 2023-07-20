Final Fantasy 16 Belphegor Notorious Mark Hunt Guide

The Belphegor Hunt is one of the notorious marks in Final Fantasy 16 that make you face a B-rank flying beast. You will unlock this hunt after completing The Gathering Storm main quest. Belphegor is a quick beast, so it is more difficult to beat than other beasts like Aruna.

But you don’t have to worry; we will help you find and tackle the Belphegor in FF16.

Belphegor location in Final Fantasy 16

Belphegor appears to be a dragon styled as a reptile. But don’t get deceived by his look, as he is among the toughest Notorious Marks. Belphegor is a B-rank enemy with a level of 30.

You can find the Belphegor in the Broken Hilt north of the Rosaira. To get here, fast-travel to East Pool, cross the bridge, and continue along the path on the left of the farms. Belphegor will be there at the dead end of the map.

How to defeat Belphegor in FF16

Belphegor is very aggressive in its attacking approach. So you should maintain a safe distance from him. He will often shoot fireballs from its mouth three times in a row which you can avoid or slice with your sword. He will strike you with its massive claws and whip you with its tail.

Try to break his will during the fight by striking Belphegor with the finest of your attacks. Gigaflare will be a good choice, and strike him as much as you can.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

When half of Belphegor’s health in Final Fantasy 16 is depleted, he will attack you by flamethrowing at you two times. Avoid this attack, as getting caught in it will give you critical damage.

Rewards

You will get these rewards for completing the Belphegor hunt in FF16.

700 Experience

60 Ability Points

8000 Gil

20 Renown

Dragon Talon x 2

This is all about the Notorious Mark Belphegor hunt.