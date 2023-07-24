Final Fantasy 16 Agni Notorious Mark Hunt

Agni is one of the Notorious Mark Hunts in Final Fantasy 16 that you get during the Brotherhood main quest. The Agni appears to be a reptile Armadillo with a monstrous lizard build.

This rank A enemy has a level 40, one of the highest among all hunts in FF16. But still, if you follow our guide, you can easily find and defeat this beast in FFXVI.

Agni Location in Final Fantasy 16

Agni can be found in the south of Halfcombe region in the Kingdom of Waloed. You need to continue your path toward the south. Here you will find it in the middle of the area. You can ride a Chocobo to quickly cover the distance and get to this beast.

How to defeat Agni in FF16

Agni uses a collider attack and spins across the arena charging at you. Don’t get in its way while he comes at you; avoid contact, as this will blow you. It is tough to dodge its attacks because of mobility. Agni will also throw itself at you.

One of its deadly attacks is the Firewater, in which Agni will throw flame from its mouth and depletes your health massively upon contact. You should continuously attack the Agni and not let it counter until its health is gone in Final Fantasy 16.

Moving to the Agni side while it uses the Firewater gives you a big open window to attack. You can use some of your deadly attack combos to stagger it. So make sure to use your opportunity after Agni uses the Firewater attack.

Of the attacks you can use is Gigaflare, which will put it down for a time, and you can take advantage of that.

Rewards for Defeating

Upon defeating Agni in FFXVI, here are the following rewards you will get:

8000 Experience

100 Ability Points

15500 Gil

35 Renown

Stone Tongue x1

This is all about the Notorious Mark Agni in FF16.