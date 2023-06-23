A Chance Encounter is the fourth main quest (in which you actually play) of Final Fantasy XVI and it takes place in the present as compared to the previous 3. This quest begins automatically after finishing Flight of the Fledgling. In Final Fantasy 16 A Chance Encounter quest, Clive wakes up from the nightmare to find himself in the present and is tasked with finding and killing Shiva’s Dominant.

Final Fantasy 16 A Chance Encounter walkthrough

Players assume control of a grown-up Clive and need to guide him through the canyon in front of him. Keep going up and straight until you come across a glowing object. Interact with it to obtain Stoneskin Tonic. Pass through a narrow opening to reach your party members, Aevis and Tiamat.

Collect Strength Tonic and turn left on the ledge until you come across another Stoneskin tonic. Drop down and turn right to follow your party members once again. Receive another Strength Tonic and reach the ledge.

A cutscene begins showing the Ironblood army taking the Shiva’s Dominant as their prisoner. Upon being ambushed by The Bastards (Clive/Wyvern and his allies) they force Shiva’s Dominant to attack the party.

How to defeat Shiva’s Dominant in Final Fantasy XVI

The fight against Shiva’s Dominant is a minor boss battle that leads to further story revelations. The fight begins with Ironblood army soldiers attacking your party. Take them down as soon as possible. They are throw-away enemies at this point in the game.

Shiva’s Dominant is a level 10 boss fight that matches Clive’s character level. She uses Rapier to thrust and slash attack against the whole party. However, Shiva’s Dominant can be staggered easily for some massive damage.

Halfway through the fight, Shiva’s Dominant starts using her ice magic powers and throws ice blocks on party members. These ice blocks do a lot of damage on contact. She also summons a lot of icicles around her if Clive tries to get too close for extra damage. Make sure to dodge back as soon as she starts the casting animation.

Repeat this strategy to take Shiva’s Dominant down. Clive is rewarded with 48 experience points, 2 frozen tears (crafting items), 4 potions, 3 high potions, and 10 steelsilk (crafting item). Clive realizes Shiva’s Dominant is actually his childhood friend Jill. This makes him stay his hands from slaying her. The party is then ambushed by more Ironblood warriors.

Defeating those new enemies triggers a cutscene during which Tiamat challenges Clive for being a traitor to their cause. This initiates a new boss battle in the same area.

How to defeat Tiamat

Tiamat is a regular boss fight that can be handled pretty easily. Just avoid his slash attacks and use all the weapons in your arsenal to stagger Tiamat. Deal as much damage as you can during this crucial period. Look out for Enruin attack that can be evaded with the help of Precision Dodge. Just keep attacking Tiamat until he goes down. This fight won’t take more than a minute for most players to complete.

Clive gets 94 experience points, 27 Wyrrite and 1 Meteorite for defeating Tiamat. The fight is followed by a cutscene where Clive tries to protect Jill with his own life until Cid appears.

Cid offers Torgal back to Clive while offering him and Jill a place to stay away from the danger of Ironblood warriors. Follow Cid back to the Hideaway. This marks the end of A Chance Encounter main quest and leads to Hide, Hideaway.