Final Fantasy 16 Trading Places I And II Walkthrough

One of these side quests in Final Fantasy 16 is Trading Places, which is split into two parts. You can get the first part of the Trading Places side quest during the A Song of Hope main quest.

Trading Places I is relatively easy to complete as it is pretty short and requires clearing a village named Kasjlok, ravaged by wild beasts. The Trading Places II in FF16 will unlock right after completing the first part.

Once the first part is complete, it is followed by a short cutscene that ends with Theodore, the brother of Eloise. You can start Trading Places II by interacting with Theodore in FF16. We recommend picking it up instantly, but you can find Theodore near the Boklad Obelisk if you decide otherwise.

How to complete Trading Places I in FF16

Eloise, the owner of Crimson Caravans, offers this side quest. You can find her near the Boklad Obelisk. Interacting with her will start a cutscene where she will ask for your help clearing out an abandoned village now under the rule of wild beasts.

Make for Kasjlok

The village is near Laetny’s Cleft Obelisk. Fast travel there and make a sharp right, almost a U-turn, where a door will be. It will open upon your arrival, and 3 level 33 Goblin Muggers will be waiting for you in Drakos Deep.

Slay the wild beasts

Defeat them and continue on forwards in Trading Places I quest in FF16. Make a right at the cliff, or drop down from the ledge on your Chocobo. Entering the village, the fight will start. You will be facing 8 level 33 Feral Hounds.

Defeat these hounds, and when you’re on the last one, another wave will approach alongside two level 33 Helldivers. Helldivers will be airborne and challenging to strike, so take them down the first chance, and the rest of the Hounds can be tackled easily.

Report back to Eloise

Once you have cleared the village, fast-travel back to the Boklad Obelisk to report to Eloise. A short cutscene will begin, after which the quest will be marked complete.

Trading Places I rewards in Final Fantasy 16

The following items can be obtained after the completion;

1840 EXP

2300 Gill

108 Skill Points

50 Renown

40 Sharp Fangs

60 Bloody Hide

50 Wyrrite

1 Meteorite

1 Black Blood

All of these spoils are the combination of the fight and completion rewards.

How to complete Trading Places II in FF16

Upon interacting with Theodore, another cutscene will begin where Theodore asks Clive for help. The cutscene will end here.

Speak with Eloise

Go to Eloise and interact with her to start another cutscene. In this one, Thoedore goes off to Kasjlok while Clive stays with Eloise. Eloise will ask you to meet with her at a checkpoint near the capital gates for a futile negotiation with Silverpeak Consortium.

Make for Kasjlok

Travel there on foot as it isn’t far away. Meeting her there will trigger another cutscene where Eloise will return to Dhalmekia, and a villager will come running up, saying that Theodore is in danger as a dragon attacked the village. Clive will set off for the village at once as the cutscene ends in Final Fantasy 16.

Travel through the same route as before. Fast travel to the Laetny’s Cleft Obelisk. Go forward and make a U-turn through the door. Go to the village’s other end, where Clive will ask for the location of Theodore.

Find Theodore upriver

You will be tasked to look for Theodore upriver, where he has led the dragon. After a bit of traveling and some enemy-welcoming parties in the way, you will reach an area swarmed with Aether. This is where the final fight will begin in Final Fantasy 16 Trading Places II.

Slay the Akashic beasts

The fight starts with low-level enemies such as level 33 Akashic Hounds and Akashic Leg Eaters. Defeat all of them, and another cutscene will begin in which the dragon, Herensurge, will appear.

The dragon will be an Elite enemy and won’t be easy to take down. After achieving your first Stagger, the dragon will unleash a deadly attack named Dragon Dance, a row of fireballs followed by a diagonal and vertical line of fire.

Keep dodging and changing your position continuously to keep clear of any damage in Final Fantasy 16. Once the dragon is airborne, you can use your Eikonic abilities to ground it again, as it will be easier to deal with on land.

After you have defeated the Dragon, a cutscene will begin where Theodore will take his own life. The end of this cutscene will mark the completion of the quest.

Trading Places II rewards in Final Fantasy 16

The following Spoils can be gained from this side quest;