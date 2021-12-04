Where to Find the Aether Compass in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker is the latest expansion to arrive in the game and it brings lots of new content to the game, while also updating and changing several existing things. In this guide, we’ll be showing you Where to Find Aether Compass in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker.

Final Fantasy 14 Aether Compass

The Aether Compass is an item that you will need in order to find aether currents in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker expansion.

Finding Aether currents is vital, as it allows you to unlock the skill which allows your mount to fly in the specified zone. This makes it easy for you to navigate in and around the specified region.

Every region has its unique aether currents, and in order to locate them, you will require the Aether Compass.

FFXIV Aether Compass Location

Before the Endwalker update, the Aether Compass was located in the Key Items tab. But now, it has been moved to a new menu tab.

In order to find the Aether Compass in Endwalker, head to the Duty tab, and from there, choose the Collection option.

In the Collection option, the Aether Compass will be available to you. Now you can use the compass anytime you want from this new location.

The item continues to function in the same manner as before. When you activate the Aether Compass while out in the world looking for aether currents, you will get a brief message telling you whether any are near you and point you towards them.

Simply follow the directions to reach Aether Currents which will allow you to make use of flying mounts in Final Fantasy 14.