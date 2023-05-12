Final Fantasy 13-2 Weapons Location Guide

It may be the weapon wielder who decides the fate of a battle but it surely does help having a strong weapon to wield. Get the best weapons with the help of this Final Fantasy 13-2 Weapons locations guide.

Serah and Noel are no different, same rule applies, and they are better-off if you can find them good weapons to fend-off monsters and battle their foes to change history.

Final Fantasy 13-2 Weapons Location

Following guide will help you locate all the weapons in Final Fantasy 13-2.

Key

Name

Effect, Location, (Attack, Witchcraft, Price)

Serah Weapons

Seraphic Wing

Location. It absorbs enemy damage and recovers HP and can be purchased in Episode 2. You can further get the higher powered level 2,3 and 4 for 640, 1200 and 3800 gils respectively

Star Seeker

Location. It’s part of Serah’s initial equipment. Attack power, +4 Witchcraft, Price 300 gils.

Meteor Shooter

Location. You can purchase it from shop in Episode 2. Attack +13, Witchcraft +16, Price 960.

Stinger Luna

Location. You can purchase it from shop in Episode 3. Attack +23, Witchcraft +34, Price 2000.

Raising arc

Location. You can purchase it from shop in Episode 4. Attack +45, Witchcraft +63, Price 4500.

Izanami

Location. You can purchase it from shop in B 5. Attack +88, Witchcraft +110, Price 12,000.

Bow Amazons

Location. It increases the chain bonus and can be purchased from shop in Episode 3. Attack +15, Witchcraft +20, Price 780.

Pierce Fellows

Location. It increases the chain bonus and can be purchased from shop in Episode 4. Attack +26, Witchcraft +40, Price 1520.

Spike control

Location. It increases the chain bonus and can be purchased from shop in A 5. Attack +35, Witchcraft +54, Price 2280.

Note fail

Location. It increases the chain bonus and can be purchased from shop in B 5. Attack +54, Witchcraft +76, Price 5200.

Garn devas

Location. It increases the chain bonus and is a rare drop from Onaka after you defeat him. Attack +72, Witchcraft +120, Price 50000.

Fairy Bow

Location. It increases ATB Speed by 25% and can be purchased from shop in Episode 3. Attack +12, Witchcraft +15, Price 780.

Loon Feather

Location. It increases ATB Speed by 30% and can be purchased from shop in Episode 4. Attack +23, Witchcraft +32, Price 1520.

Angel Bow

Location. It increases ATB Speed by 35% and can be purchased from shop in A 5.

Euryutosubou

Location. It increases ATB Speed by 40% and can be purchased from shop in B 5. Attack +40, Witchcraft +54, Price 5200.

Indra credit

Location. It increases ATB Speed and is dropped from Invincible after you defeat him. Attack +64, Witchcraft 80, Price 50000.

Butterfly Waltz

Location. It increases ATB and can be found in Bilge Ruins AF300. Attack 40+, Witchcraft 40, Price 2000.

Chorus Wild

Location. It increases physical Attack by +35% and can be found in Woruba Township AF400 years. It will cost you 4000 Gil.

Marsalis chestnut Arrow

Location. It helps you breaking early and can be found in Bilge Ruins AF100. Attack 150, Witchcraft 54, Price 6000.

Raja Naga

Location. You will get it as a reward in Irvine Memorial Race. Otherwise it will cost you 10,000.

Sagittarius

Location. It increases ATB Gauge by +1 and can be purchased at Chocolina after clearing. Attack +115, Witchcraft 160, Price 80,000.

Al Kuronika

Location. It can be purchased in Chocolina after clearing. Attack +140, Witchcraft 200, Price 150, 000.

Takemikadzuchi

Location. Get Chaos Crystal fragment and go to City of Academia AF4XX. Talk to hope and get this weapon. Hope will give you either Futsuno Mitama or Take-Mikazuchi; you will have to buy the second one from Serendipity.

Genji Bow and upgraded versions

Location. Increases ATB rate by 25%. The Kiku and Sakura increases ATB by 30% and 35%. Power and Witchcraft is, for Genji bow 22 and 18, for Kiku 40 and 25, for Sakura 50 and 30.

These can be bought for 400 gils, 1200 gils and 1800 gils respectively

True Genji Bow

Location. ATB rate increases by 40% and has a power of +70 and witchcraft of +35. Can be bought for 3800 gils

Azrael and upgraded versions

Location. Chain bonus level one, two, three and four with Azrael and upgraded versions! Each having power and witchcraft of 25 and 20, 47 and 40, 60 and 35 and 80 and 45 respectively!

All of these weapons can be bought in Azrael for 400, 1200, 1800 and 3800 gils respectively

Noel

Calamity Blade

Location. When you wield this weapon, ATB builds up faster. Attack +18, Witchcraft +22 and is an e-book reward from the store.

Fossil Flame

Location. It’s part of Noel’s initial equipment. Attack +4, Witchcraft +4, Price 300.

Howling Soul

Location. It can be purchased Chocolina in Episode 2. Attack +16, Witchcraft +13, Price 960.

Ekusupuroda

Location. It can be purchased from Chocolina in Episode 3. Attack +34, Witchcraft 23, Price 2000.

Blaze Spirit

Location. It can be purchased from Chocolina in Episode 4. Attack +63, Witchcraft +45, Price 4500.

Hourglass Vajura

Location. It can be purchased from Chocolina in B 5. Attack +110, Witchcraft +88, Price 12000.

Gurashiza

Location. It increases the chain bonus and drops from Onaka when you defeat him. Attack +120, Witchcraft +72.

Survivor edge

Location. It increases the chain bonus and can be purchased from Chocolina in Episode 3. Attack +20, Witchcraft +15, Price 780.

Avenger

Location. It increases the Chain Bonus and can be purchased from shop in Episode 4. Attack 40, Witchcraft +26, Price 1520.

Shell Breaker

Location. It increases the Chain Bonus and can be bought from shop in A 5. Attack +54, Witchcraft +35, Price 2280.

Furagarahha

Location. It increases the Chain Bonus and can be purchased from shop in B 5. Attack +76, Witchcraft +54, Price 5200.

Gurashiza

Location. It increases Chain Bonus and is a rare drop from Onaka, otherwise will cost you 50,000.

Rune Tooth

Location. It increases ATB rate by 25% and can be purchased from shop in Episode 3. Attack +15, Witchcraft +12, Price 780.

Sarugatanasu

Location. It increases ATB rate by 30% and can be purchased from shop in Episode 4. Attack +32, Witchcraft 23, Price 1520.

Nomad Mashetto

Location. It increases ATB rate by 35% and can be purchased from shop in A 5. Attack 40, Witchcraft +26, Price 2280.

Orochi

Location. It increases ATB rate by 40% and can be purchased from shop in B 5. Attack 60, Witchcraft 40, Price 5200.

Romulus and Remus

Location. It increases ATB Speed ​​and is a rare drop from Invincible. Attack 80, Witchcraft +64, Price 50,000.

Guardian Edge

Location. It can be found in Great Plains Arukakiruti. Attack 50, Witchcraft 40, Price 2000.

Blade Breath

Location. It increases Magic Attack by +35% and can be found in AF010 years Yashasu mountain. It will cost you 4000.

Sacred Cross

Location. It enhances your non-combat companions and can be found in Dying World AF700. Attack 50, Witchcraft 50, Price 6000.

The Tower

Location. It’s a reward from Chocobo Racing. Price 10,000

In Al Mac

Location. It increases ATB Gauge by +1 and can be purchased from shop after Clearing. Attack +160, Witchcraft +115, Price 80,000.

Futsunomitama

Location. Get Chaos Crystal fragment and go to City of Academia AF4XX. Talk to hope and get this weapon. Hope will give you either Futsuno Mitama or Take-Mikazuchi; you will have to buy the second one from Serendipity.

Catastrophe Blade and upgraded versions.

Location. The standard and three upgraded versions raises ATB rate by 25%,30%,35% and 40%. The respective Power and Witchcraft is 18 and 22 for the base version, 25 and 40 for level 1, 30 and 50 for level 2 and 35 and 70 for level 3!

Each of these 400 gils, 640 gils , 1200 gils and 3800 gils respectively. Futhermore you can get these in episode 2,3,4 and 5 respectively.

Muramasa and upgraded versions

Location. The Muramasa, Muramasa Kiku and Muramasa Sakura each when obtained , raises Chain bonus level to 1, 2 and 3!

The power and witchcraft for each of them is 20 and 25 for Muramasa, 30 and 47 for Kiku and 35 and 60 of Sakura! The price tag on these beauties is 400, 1200 and 1800 gils!

True Muramasa

Location. Perhaps the most upgraded version of Muramasa capable of raising Chain bonus level to 4! Having +45 Power and +80 Witchcraft. The price tag on this one is 3800 gils

If you find any mistake, let us know in the comments and we will fix it.