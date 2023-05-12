Final Fantasy 13-2 Status Effects Guide

Final Fantasy 13-2 battle-system is deeply integrated with enhancements (buffs – positive status effects) and ailments (debuffs – negative status effects). These Final Fantasy 13-2 Status Effects, enhancements and ailments can be bestowed upon you by equipment, monsters and enemies you fight.
They greatly affect your ability to fight and win the battle so it is important that you know how to counter these buffs and debuffs during a battle.
Final Fantasy 13-2 Status Effects
Buffs are:Bravery, Faith, Haste, Protect, Shell, Vigilance, Veil, Enfire, Enfrost, Enthunder, Enaero, Regen, and Reraise. Debuffs are: Debrave, Pain, Defaith, Fog, Slow, Daze, Deprotect, Deshell, Curse, Poison, Dispel, Imperil, Doom (enemy only) and Wound Damage.
During a battle, you can have up to 8 buffs or debuffs applied to one target at once. For more help on Final Fantasy 13-2, read our Fragments Locations, Fragment Skills and Equipment Guide.
Enhancement (Buffs)
Faith
It will increase the magic attribute by 75%, and can be countered by Defaith & Dispel
Bravery
It will increase the physical attributes by almost 75%, and can be countered by debrave, dispel.
Haste
The speed of ATB gauge recharge is increased by 33%, can be countered by Slow & Dispel. And to deploy it use Preemptive Strike
Vigilance
The interruption rate is reduced and the success rate is increased, can be countered by Curse & Dispel. It also reduces damage taken by 33%
Veil
The vulnerability to debuffs is reduced, can be countered by Dispel.
Protect
The physical resistance is increased by 25%, can be countered by Deprotect & Dispel.
Shell
The magic resistance is increased by 25%, can be countered by Deshell & Dispel.
Regen
The HP regeneration is effected and HP is regained gradually, can be countered by Death.
Reraise
Revival after death, can be countered by death.
En(Element)
The elemental damage is summed into the attacks, can be countered by Dispel and En element.
Enfire
It adds fire element to attacks and increase fire damage dealt by those attacks for a period of time. It can be countered with Enfrost, Enthunder, Enwind and Dispel.
Enfrost
It adds ice element to attacks and increases ice damage dealth by those attacks for a period of time. It can be countered with Enfire, Enthunder, Enwind and Dispel.
Enthunder
It adds lightning element to attacks and increases lightning damage dealt by those attacks for a period of time. It can be countered with Enfire, Enfront, Enwind and Dispel.
Enaero
It adds wind element to attacks and increases wind damage dealt by those attacks for a period of time. It can be countered with Enfire, Enfrost, Enthunder and Dispel.
Ailments (De-buffs)
Poison
The damage dealt is decreased, can be countered by Esuna, Antidote, Remedy and Unicorn Horn
Slow
The ATB gauge recharge rate is reduced by 33%, can be countered by Esuna.
Provoke
The actions are now focused onto a single character. When used successfully, results in the enemy attacking the caster hence sentinels can shield the damage taken by other team members
Imperil
The elemental resistance is reduced by one tier, can be countered by Esuna, Remedy, Unicorn Horn.
Pain
The physical attacks are disabled, can be countered by Esuna & Painkiller, Unicorn Horn, Painkiller
Fog
The magic attacks are disabled, can be countered by Esuna & Mallet, Remedy, Unicorn Horn
Curse
The attack success rate is decreased by 20% , can be countered by Esuna, Vigilance, Vigilaga, Unicorn Horn & Holy Water. This also increases the Wound damage by 33%
Doom
The character will die after a countdown
Daze
The defense is halved, and you will be paralyzed for some time. It can be countered by Esuna, Foul Liquid, Unicorn Horn
Deshell
The magic resistance is reduced by 30%, can be countered by Esuna and Shell
Deprotect
The physical resistance is reduced by 30%, can be countered by Esuna & Protect.
Defaith
The magic attribute of the victim is reduced by 50% can be countered by Esuna and Faith
Debrave
The physical attribute is reduced by 50%, ,can be countered by Esuna, Bravery,Bravega & Brave.
Wound Damage
The maximum HP is reduced, can be countered with the Wound Potion
If you come across any other status effect, let us know in comments!