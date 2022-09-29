In FIFA 23, you will find some amazingly talented young guns. These young defenders play an essential role in making your team strong and work as your first line of defense.

This guide will cover some of the best young defenders you can add to your team in the Overall, CB, LB, and RB positions in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Best Young Defenders (Overall)

With an overall rating of 84, Alphonso Davies is the best young defender you can go for. Other than him, you can also opt for Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig with an overall rating of 81.

Its impressive acceleration and sprint speed make it a fantastic choice for your defense. After him, we have Nuno Mendes from PSG. His speed and dribbling ability make him an excellent fit for you.

The third one we have on this list is Jurrien Timber from Ajax. His overall rating is equal to Nuno, which is 80, but he is a bit slower than others.

Below you will find the complete list of all the overall best young Defenders in FIFA 23.

# Player Name Age Position Current Team Overall Rating 1 Alphonso Davies 22 LB Bayern Munchen 84 2 Josko Gvardiol 20 CB FC Barcelona 81 3 Nuno Mendes 20 LB PSG 80 4 Jurrien Timber 20 CB Ajax 80 5 William Saliba 21 CB Arsenal 80 6 Jeremie Frimpong 22 RB Bayer Leverkusen 80 7 Goncalo Inacio 20 CB Sporting CP 79 8 Wesley Fofana 22 CB Chelsea 79 9 Goncalo Inacio 22 CB Sporting CP 76 10 Plero Hincapie 20 LB Leverkusen 75

Best Young CBs

Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, with an overall rating of 81, tops the list of best Young CBs in the FIFA 23. He is an energetic athlete that can sprint to stop an opponent’s attacks.

After that, we have Jurrien Timber from Ajax, who is 20 years old young gun. He has an overall rating of 80 and is known for his fantastic dribbling skills.

William Saliba takes the third spot for the best young CB from Arsenal. He is 21 years old player with an overall rating of 80. He is a little slower than the two mentioned above, but still, you can bid on it.

# Player Name Age Position Current Team Overall Rating 1 Josko Gvardiol 20 CB FC Barcelona 81 2 Jurrien Timber 20 CB Ajax 80 3 William Saliba 21 CB Arsenal 80 4 Goncalo Inacio 20 CB Sporting CP 79 5 Wesley Fofana 22 CB Chelsea 79 6 Goncalo Inacio 22 CB Sporting CP 76

Best Young LBs and RBs

Jeremie Frimpong is the only young RB that makes a spot in our top 10 young defenders list. He has an overall rating of 80 and currently playing for Bayer Leverkusen.

After that, we have Alphonoso Davies, who plays for Bayern Munchen. He is one of the best young players in FIFA 23, with an overall rating of 84.

Nuno Mendes is another impressive young LB with an overall rating of 80. He is currently playing for the PSG and has some amazing skills. He is a great defender, so you can go for signing him without a thought.