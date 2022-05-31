FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Chemistry Rework Rumored

FIFA 23 will apparently receive significant changes to chemistry, one of many important aspects that influences attributes and something players must be wary of when they are building a squad in Ultimate Team mode.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, known FIFA leaker Weaver – FUT claimed that the chemistry system will be reworked for FIFA 23.

Instead of using numeric values (1 to 100) to denote an individual chemistry rating, FIFA 23 will be using stars (a maximum of three) to make it easier for players to grasp their overall chemistry rating.

Furthermore, the reworked chemistry system for Ultimate Team mode will make it so that every club, league, or nationality in FIFA 23 can work with each other.

This is probably the biggest change to chemistry provided that the rumor is true because currently, some nationalities, for example, have lower chemistry with certain leagues. Removing that limitation will give players more freedom to pick different nationalities for different clubs and leagues, and vice versa.

– Team can get up to 3 Stars ✅ More big FUT and FIFA 23 News are coming soon ⏰ — Weaver – FUT (@WeaverImBMW4er) May 28, 2022

In FIFA games, every player has a chemistry rating or effect which influences how well they play on the field with their teammates. While combining different players with different chemistry ratings, the goal is to build an Ultimate Team with the highest chemistry rating possible.

FIFA 23 is expected to release in late 2022. There is currently little known about the new installment apart from rumors.

FIFA 23 has been claimed to be the first game in the franchise to support cross-play across the board. PlayStation and Xbox players will be able to play with PC regardless of their platform of choice.