The Whole Nine Yards is the third SBC you will find in the Hybrid Leagues section of FIFA 23’s FUT challenges. For completing The Whole Nine Yards squad building challenge in FIFA 23, you will receive an untradeable Prime Gold Players Pack, which has a value of 45,000 coins and rewards you with 12 gold players, consisting of a couple of rare players.

This guide will give information on what you require for The Whole Nine Yards SBC in FIFA 23 and how to complete the challenge.

The Whole Nine Yards SBC Requirements

The requirements for the challenge are

Leagues: exactly 9

Maximum 2 players from the same league

Maximum 2 players per club

At least 6 rare players in Starting 11

Minimum team rating of 80

At least 21 Team Chemistry

FIFA 23 The Whole Nine Yards SBC Solution

To make up for these requirements, you will be picking on players of French Nationality who are spread out in different leagues and to have better chemistry between them.

You need to have 8 Rare players with French nationality from the different leagues with a rating of 81-83 to meet up with the requirement. The rest 3 do not require chemistry or anything else, you can just throw in cheaper rare golds if you want to.

We have mentioned a list of players to make it easier for you to select off-chem players.

GK : Simone Mignolet

: Simone Mignolet RB : Timothy Castagne

: Timothy Castagne CB : Wout Faes

: Wout Faes CB : Toby Alderweireld

: Toby Alderweireld LB : Ever Banega

: Ever Banega CDM : You can select any player with an 80+ rating

: You can select any player with an 80+ rating CDM : Axel Witsel

: Axel Witsel RM : You can select any player with an 80+ rating

: You can select any player with an 80+ rating LM : You can select any player with an 80+ rating

: You can select any player with an 80+ rating ST : Charles De Ketelaere

: Charles De Ketelaere ST: Lois Openda

With this setup, you will be able to complete this challenge quite easily.