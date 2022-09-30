In the early hours of FIFA 23, Squad Building Challenges can earn a large amount of XP and card packs. FIFA 23’s Hybrid League includes Seven League Boots as the second SBC. With the help of our guide, you can solve the Seven League Boots squad building challenge in FIFA 23.

Seven League Boots SBC Requirements

You must have exactly 7 leagues.

You must have a maximum of 3 players from the same league.

You must have a maximum of 3 players from one club.

The overall rating of the team must be at least 78.

Minimum 1 chemistry per player.

Total chemistry of the team should be at 18 at least.

FIFA 23 Seven League Boots SBC Solution

Most suited and cheapest players for Seven League Boots squad building challenge in FIFA 23 are listed below:

GK: Guaita

Guaita CB: Andre Ramalho

Andre Ramalho CB: Tuta

Tuta CB: Caldara

Caldara RM: Rochina

Rochina CM: Campana

Campana CM: Unai Vencedor

Unai Vencedor LM: Davidson

Davidson RW: Suso

Suso LW: Zaccagni

Zaccagni ST: Rafa Mir

As you can clearly see that few players we have picked are from the Spanish League. This is mainly because it is very easy to get gold-rated players from the Spanish League. Also, the gold-rated players in Spanish League are not expensive, you can get them for a few bucks.

There are players from other leagues as well. This is because we wanted to meet all the requirements for the Seven League Boots Squad Building Challenge.

The squad we assembled above will not cost you more than 5000 coins maximum. So you can complete this challenge without spending loads of money.