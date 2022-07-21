EA Won’t Feature Russian National Team or Clubs in FIFA 23

As you may already know, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, EA has removed Russian National Team and all the Russian clubs as a symbol of solidarity with Ukraine. Now, Electronic Arts has confirmed that FIFA 23 too will not feature any Russian team this year.

In a statement to Eurogamer, the publisher said:

EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine. In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports will not include the Russian national team or Russian clubs in FIFA 23.

A lot of gaming companies including EA has shown solidarity with Ukraine in different ways. Despite all these notions and sanctions, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

FIFA 23 was shown to public recently with a new trailer and gameplay details. FIFA 23 is also introducing the most demanded crossplay feature at launch.

EA Sports has also changed the free kicks, penalties, corners and shooting mechanics for FIFA 23. FIFA 23 Ultimate team is bringing the reported revamped chemistry system and we will know more about these new features soon. For the first time in the franchise, EA Sports FIFA is getting women football clubs as well and with both Men’s and Women’s World Cups coming, EA Sports has promised to bring new content related to those events as well.

FIFA 23 is scheduled to release for PC, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch on September 30, 2022. While the Nintendo Switch will have the same legacy edition, PC version of FIFA 23 will be at parity of Xbox Series and PlayStation 5.