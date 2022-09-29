Ones to Watch cards in FIFA 23 are special cards that receive boosted stats every time the said player appears in Team of the Week. In this guide, we will discuss the Angel Di Maria Ones to Watch SBC card in FIFA 23.

Paris Saint Germain’s Angel Di Maria has transferred to Juventus this season in one of the more surprising transfers this window. He has a rating of 84 in FIFA 23 and he often receives upgrades that are performance based.

Angel Di Maria Ones to Watch requirements

SBC or Squad Building challenges in FIFA are mini challenges in players are tasked with submitting squads with different requirements to obtain some kind of rewards which includes packs and players.

Di Maria’s Ones to Watch SBC has two sub-challenges and they have the following requirements.

Tactical Emulation

At least 1 Juventus player in the squad.

The Squad Rating should be at least 83.

There is no necessary chemistry requirement.

The reward for completing this segment is 1x Small Electrum Players Pack.

Serie A

At least 1 Serie A player in the squad.

The Squad Rating should be 84

There is no necessary chemistry requirement.

The reward for completing this segment is 1x Small Gold Players Pack.

Angel Di Maria FIFA 23 Ones To Watch SBC solution

Since we are focusing on providing you the cheapest solutions to complete your squad building challenges, below we will mention the ideal teams to complete both the cards for Angel di Maria’s Ones To Watch SBC in FIFA 23

Tactical Emulation

For squad rating, you need a minimum of 83 while making sure the squad you make is cheap. Ideally, we would recommend going with

6x 82 Rating players

3x 83 Rating players

2x 84 Rating players

For the rest, just pick one player from Juventus for your starting 11 lineup.

Serie A

Similar to Tactical Emulation, this time you need a minimum rating of 84 and one player from Serie A. There are no other requirements. So should be easy to complete.