If you want to earn some extra XPs and early packs in FIFA 23, then Hybrid Leagues’ SBCs are the way to go for you. Give Me Five is one of the Squad Building Challenges in Hybrid Leagues. If you are facing some issues while completing Give Me Five SBC in FIFA 23, then don’t worry we have got you covered.

Hybrid League challenges guarantee some very exciting and cool rare cards. As the name suggests, the Give Me Five squad building challenge from the Hybrid Leagues category revolves around making a squad with five players to complete the challenge.

Completing the Give Me Five SBC will earn players a Premium Gold Players Pack so it is definitely worth working towards.

Give Me Five SBC requirements

Squad must be from exactly 5 leagues.

You must have a maximum of 4 players from the same league.

You must have a maximum of 4 players from the same club.

You must have a minimum of 6 rare players.

You must have a minimum team rating of 69.

15 Squad Chemistry Points.

The number of players in the squad should be 11.

FIFA 23 Give Me Five SBC solution

The squad we have assembled below for you is very cheap. This won’t cost you more than 2500 coins in FIFA 23. The solution we provided ticks all the requirements as well.

We have picked most of the players from Korean and German leagues to meet the requirements. We have also thrown in a couple of players who are rated at 80.

Use the solution we have provided for the Give Me Five squad building challenge in FIFA 23 and you will succeed.